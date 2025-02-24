Activist Hamzat Lawal has praised Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as a role model for youth

The CEO of Connected Development (CODE) credited Ribadu’s influence as pivotal in shaping his career and inspiring his accountability initiative, Follow The Money

Defending Ribadu’s appointment as NSA, Lawal dismissed criticisms and urged Nigerians to support him in his role

Abuja, FCT - Hamzat Lawal, a prominent activist and Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE), has described Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, as a role model for the country’s youth.

In a statement released on Monday, February 24, in Abuja, Lawal praised Ribadu’s "enduring influence on Nigeria’s youth and his commitment to national service."

Activist Hamzat Lawal described NSA Nuhu Ribadu as a role model for the country’s youth. Photo credit: Hamzat Lawal

Source: UGC

Lawal recalls Ribadu's influence

Lawal recalled his first exposure to Ribadu’s message of hope in 2010, following a recommendation from former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai, in a Facebook post, had encouraged young Nigerians to listen to Ribadu, stating:

“In an age when elders are telling youths that they are incapable of leading and are not well educated, it is refreshing to listen to Nuhu Ribadu’s message of hope."

Lawal said the encounter broadened his perspective beyond the environmental sector, inspiring him to take on leadership roles and national development initiatives.

Ribadu is my mentor - Lawal

Describing Ribadu as his mentor, Lawal stated that their eventual meeting years later reinforced his resolve to drive positive change.

"That was the beginning of my relationship with Ribadu. When we eventually met some years later, I was psychologically prepped for impact," he said

According to Lawal, Ribadu's guidance was instrumental in shaping his career and inspiring his flagship initiative, Follow The Money, a project focused on accountability in government spending.

Lawal speaks on Ribadu’s leadership and reforms

Lawal lauded Ribadu’s leadership qualities, highlighting his dedication to fighting corruption and inefficiency in Nigeria’s governance system.

"A leader who seemed to know exactly what he wanted. A citizen who had a clear vision for a very long time in his life. He understood the problems confronting his country," he stated.

He added that Ribadu believed in reforms and recognised that combating corruption was fundamental to national progress.

Lawal defends Ribadu’s role as NSA

Addressing criticisms surrounding Ribadu’s appointment as NSA, Lawal dismissed suggestions that he was merely a political figure.

"Those that do not know him would think he is just another politician here to feather his nest. Those who misunderstand him would paint him in the hackneyed and contrived hue of a loose cannon," he said.

Lawal praised Ribadu’s tenure as the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing him as a transformative leader.

"He not only fought and defeated corruption, he instilled a new culture in Nigeria and beyond.

"He sparked the fire that burnt in me and many other young leaders across the length and breadth of Africa," Lawal stated.

Lawal urges Nigerians to support Ribadu

Expressing confidence in Ribadu’s ability to succeed as NSA, Lawal urged Nigerians to support him in his current role.

"The little we can do is to give him our maximum support," he concluded.

Ribadu dismisses allegation of referring to Tinubu as corrupt

In another report, Ribadu denied the claim that he once labelled President Bola Tinubu as a corrupt person when he was the EFCC chairman and the latter was the Lagos state governor.

Ribadu, a former police officer, made the denial while reacting to the allegation made against him by the Northern Star leader, Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad.

Hajia Muhammad made the allegation in a TikTok video, where she berated Ribadu for serving in Tinubu's government. He castigated the NSA when he was the chairman of the EFCC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng