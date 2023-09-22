The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in the United Kingdom has raised concerns about widespread fraud at Yunnik Technologies Test Centre, Ibadan

London, United Kingdom - The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in the United Kingdom has accused Yunnik Technologies Test Centre, Ibadan, of fraudulent activity during a computer-based test to assess nurses and midwives who wish to practice in the UK.

NMC Chief Executive and Registrar, Andrea Sutcliffe, stated this in a press statement on Thursday, September 21, The Punch reported.

Widespread fraud at Ibadan centre

“There is evidence of widespread fraudulent activity at the Yunnik centre, where we suspect some people fraudulently obtained their CBT, probably by the use of a proxy tester, where someone takes the test on behalf of someone else. Overall, this means we cannot have confidence in any CBT result from this test centre, and we’re treating all CBTs obtained at Yunnik as invalid.

NMC orders Ibadan applicants to resit

Sutcliffe said the NMC considers all those who sat for the exam at Yunnik site as invalid and they will have to resit for the exams.

He disclosed that NMC will offer them three opportunities to resit the exams.

“However, because we are treating all CBTs from the Yunnik site as invalid, they will need to resit the test successfully to remain on our register. They will be offered three opportunities to do this, in line with our existing policy. This will enable them to evidence to any employer that they hold a CBT result about which there can be no doubt,”

Reason for the action

The NMC registrar explained that the council has to take the drastic decision to protect the public and maintain the integrity of the nursing and midwifery profession.

“Internationally educated nurses and midwives make an incredibly important contribution to our health and social care system. Our paramount concern remains to protect the public by maintaining the integrity of the register for nursing and midwifery professionals practising in the UK. That’s why we’ve responded to this situation with such painstaking care and consideration.

