A UK-based Nigerian doctor, Kelvin Alaneme, was secretly filmed by the BBC in an undercover investigation, allegedly selling fake job opportunities to foreign nationals

Legit.ng reports that in the last few years, the word “japa” has become a popular term in Nigeria, symbolising the mass exodus of Nigerians seeking greener pastures abroad

Following the BBC's report, Dr. Alaneme has vowed to sue the media organisation for defamation

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering migration.

London, UK - Amid the 'japa' wave in Nigeria, Kelvin Alaneme, a United Kingdom (UK-based) Nigerian medical doctor, has been filmed allegedly selling jobs to foreigners.

Legit.ng reports that "japa" is a Yoruba word meaning "to run away." That is what many Nigerian youths are doing in the search for greener pastures and better job opportunities.

A BBC ‘Africa Eye’ investigation claims Kelvin Alaneme charged $13,000 for fake UK care job visas. Photo credit: @kelvin_alaneme

Source: Twitter

Alaneme, the chairman of Career and Educational Services, has worked for the National Health Service (NHS) in the field of psychiatry.

Per a newly-released exposé by the BBC World Service, Alaneme allegedly defrauded desperate migrants and job seekers of millions of Naira in the UK relocation 'scam'.

The embattled medical practitioner is also a self-acclaimed "good governance activist" and self-published author.

Secret recordings by the BBC captured Dr. Alaneme boasting about his operation. Believing he was speaking to a potential business partner in the UK care industry, he offered her a role in his network, saying: “Just get me care homes. I can make you a millionaire.”

He said each job vacancy secured from a UK care home was worth £2,000 ($2,600), with an additional £500 ($650) commission. These job slots were then sold to unsuspecting Nigerian job seekers, many of whom ended up stranded in the UK with no work and no means of survival.

The investigative report is trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Amid the 'japa' wave, Alaneme maintained that he is helping Nigerians relocate abroad. Photo credit: @kelvin_alaneme

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that under UK law, charging candidates for jobs is illegal.

Reports of immigration scams have increased since a government visa scheme - originally designed to let foreign medical professionals work in the UK - was broadened in 2022 to include care workers.

To apply for the visa, candidates must first obtain a "Certificate of Sponsorship" (CoS) from a UK employer who is licensed by the Home Office. It is the need for CoS documents that are being exploited by rogue relocation agents.

Alaneme reacts to BBC's allegation

Meanwhile, reacting to the purported indictment, Alaneme said he has never scammed or defrauded anyone in his life.

He said via his verified X account:

"Since we began in 2020, CareerEdu has helped over 5,000 Nigerians relocate, not just to the UK but to other countries. We have services in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Oman and the United States.

“We are not care job employers in the UK. We have always made this clear. Our job is to link qualified employees to legitimate and licensed employers and recruiters who provide CoS, which we have always said is free."

When challenged online to sue the BBC if his business was legitimate, Alaneme responded:

"We’ll do that.”

Read more on Japa:

Thailand launches e-visa system, invites Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja moved toward a totally digital visa application process, Nigerians who intend to travel to Thailand can now apply for visas online.

Physical submissions are no longer required as a result of the change, which became effective on January 1st, 2025.

In addition to Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Chad are also covered by the e-visa scheme.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng