The Home Office has asked nurses awaiting appeals to leave the United Kingdom as soon as next week

The nurses are undergoing investigation over alleged fraud at a test centre in Ibadan, Oyo state capital

It was gathered that nurses' visas were revoked following fraud allegations by the nursing regulator

London, United Kingdom - Some Nigerian nurses have been served notice to leave the United Kingdom despite still awaiting the outcomes of their appeals.

The nurses are undergoing an investigation following widespread fraud that took place at the Ibadan test centre in Nigeria.

As reported by Nursing Times, the Home Office has asked the nurses to leave the UK as soon as next week.

This is coming after their visas were revoked following fraud allegations by the nursing regulator.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has been accused of “deliberately delaying” hearings.

The NMC HAS been urged to immediately remedy the situation so that nurses are not repatriated before their appeal has been heard.

The NMC has refuted claims that the delays are deliberate, stating that it has been working to schedule the remaining hearings as soon as possible.

Almost 2,000 internationally educated Nigerian nurses were impacted by the NMC’s investigation into fraud concerns at a testing site in Ibadan, Nigeria. The test centre is run by Pearson VUE on behalf of the NMC.

In 2024, almost 50 nurses considered taking the NMC to court. The nurses claimed their registration was unfairly removed or their application to join the register refused following the fraud investigations.

The 50 nurses served the NMC with a “pre-action protocol letter” in February, 2025, giving the regulator 14 days to respond to their concerns or legal action would be taken.

They made several demands including asking the NMC to liaise with the Home Office to ensure the nurses threatened with deportation can stay in the UK until their appeals have been concluded.

Some nurses narrated how they were prematurely fired by their employers and visas revoked while they awaited their hearing outcomes.

The letter called for a complete reconsideration of all those who have been removed from the register or had their application refused.

This was after one of the 50 nurses accused of fraudulent entry successfully appealed.

The nurses are looking to pursue legal action after NMC failed to respond to the pre-action protocol letter within the 14 day deadline

