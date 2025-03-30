Emir Sanusi supports the Sallah Durbar ban, stressing that public safety is more important than cultural festivities

Kano State Police Commissioner cites intelligence reports of security threats as the reason for the proactive cancellation

The Emir urges residents to prioritize peace and cooperate with security agencies, while government and religious leaders commend his leadership.

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has expressed support for the ban on the annual Sallah Durbar, stating that security concerns outweigh the cultural significance of the event

Speaking at an Iftar dinner at his palace on Saturday, the Emir emphasized that peace and stability must take precedence over tradition.

Should Sallah Durbar Be Banned? Emir Sanusi Opens Up

Source: Facebook

“We must understand that the safety of our people is paramount. The Durbar, though a cherished tradition, is not a necessity when compared to the protection of lives and property,” Sanusi stated.

Security Agencies Justify the Ban

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Bakori, under a joint security directive, announced the ban on the planned Durbar, citing intelligence reports that indicated an imminent security threat.

“In light of credible intelligence reports, we have taken the proactive decision to halt the Sallah Durbar to prevent any breakdown of law and order,” Bakori explained.

Appeal for Calm and ComplianceAcknowledging the concerns surrounding the decision, Emir Sanusi called on Kano residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies.

“This is not a matter of life and death. While we understand the disappointment of many, we must prioritize security and public order,” he added.

Government and Religious Leaders Commend Sanusi

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Faruq, commended the Emir for his leadership and sense of responsibility.

“We appreciate the Emir’s commitment to the well-being of Kano’s citizens. His decision reflects his wisdom and dedication to peace,” Faruq stated.

Similarly, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Professor Shehu Galadanci, praised Sanusi for his foresight.

“The Emir has shown great wisdom in putting security first. The lives of our people matter more than any cultural display,” Galadanci remarked.

A call for Unity and Understanding

Sanusi concluded his address by urging the people of Kano to embrace the decision with patience and understanding.

“Tradition is important, but without security, no tradition can thrive. Let us work together to ensure peace and harmony in our dear state,” he said.

As the Sallah festival approaches, the Emir's endorsement of the ban is expected to help maintain order while emphasizing the need for collective security measures.

