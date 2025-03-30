The chief imam of the University of Ibadan (UI), Professor Oloyede Abdulrahman, has charged Nigerian leaders with sincerity

Prof Oloyede gave the warning while delivering a sermon after leading the Muslim faithful in two Raka'a prayers marking the end of Ramadhan 1446, at the University of Ibadan Central mosque premises

Ibadan, Oyo state - The chief imam of the University of Ibadan (UI), Professor Muftau Abdulrahman Oloyede, has charged leaders in Nigeria and the citizens with being intentional about making Nigeria a better place.

In Eid-el-Fitr message, UI Imam asks Muslims to resolve not to go back to their evil ways after Ramadan 2025

Addressing the faithful at the event attended by Legit.ng, the Professor of Islamic and Arabic Studies warned them against iniquities so as to receive their Ramadan blessings.

He said:

"We have two categories of those who come out of Ramadan, the gainers and the losers. Those who are gainers are those who move away from evil ways they have abandoned during Ramadan".

As for the gainers, Imam Abdulrahman hinted that the losers are those who return to evil deeds they had abandoned during the fasting period.

He said:

"O brethren, you have fasted for 29 days and you have become Allah's friends. Therefore, be mindful of what He loves and stick to it and do away with what He hates."

Eid-el-Fitr 2025: 'Nigeria can surmount challenges'

Referencing the challenges facing Nigerians, Prof. Abdulrahman advised believers to always hope for better days ahead anytime they are facing hardship, charging citizens to place their hope in Allah for solutions to their problems.

He said:

"As exemplified by Ramadan, that after fasting days, there is a day to feast and merry as enjoined by Allah, so shall you hope that after hardship comes ease."

Islamic faithful across Nigeria on Sunday, March 30, observed the Eid-el Fitr prayers with merriment and conviviality.

