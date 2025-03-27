The Kano State Police Command has assured residents of tight security before, during, and after Eid-el-Fitr amid heightened emirship tensions

Concerns grow as rival factions plan separate Durbar processions, raising fears of potential clashes during the celebrations

While some residents express confidence in law enforcement, others remain uneasy about possible disruptions during the festivities

The Kano State Police Command has, on Tuesday, assured residents of maximum security deployment to prevent any breakdown of law and order before, during, and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The assurance comes amid heightened political tensions in the state due to the ongoing emirship dispute between supporters of the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Both governor-backed Sanusi and Bayero had, in past weeks, announced plans for Eid Dubar.

Kano residents afraid of what might come

Though authorities have sought to allay fears, residents interviewed however, expressed mixed reactions. While some remain divided on the security outlook, others admitted lingering unease.

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that both factions have announced plans to hold traditional Durbar processions during the Sallah festivities, raising concerns over possible clashes that may disrupt peace in the state.

In response, the Kano State Police Command has intensified security preparations for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, partnering with civil society groups to prevent potential clashes linked to the ongoing emirship dispute.

During a strategic meeting with the civil society groups, Kano state Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori CP, in a statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed that security agencies have identified groups planning rival events that could escalate tensions.

“We are re-strategizing and consulting widely to ensure law and order are maintained.”

He emphasized that security agencies are on high alert and will not tolerate any actions that threaten public peace.

But as the festive period approaches, many residents hope the celebrations will proceed without incident, but the underlying political tension has continued to make other residents cast a shadow over the Eid-el-fitr festivities.

Residents hope Police will ensure security

A civil servant, Mr. Abubakar Sani has expressed confidence in the police, noting that Kano has always been peaceful during Sallah.

“I believe the police will do their job, but the residents need to also comply with directives and report suspicious activities,” he added.

But for Mal. Musa Adamu, a trader in the Kano metropolis whose house is also situated at Kankarofi, along the emirs palace road says he is still nervous.

“I’m happy the police are taking action, but truly I am still nervous, because we have seen how political disputes can turn violent, especially during big events like Durbar, and that in a big state like Kano too."

“The Durbar is a major event, and with the emirship crisis, we cannot ignore the risks,” he added.

On the other hand, another resident, Hajiya Amina Ali, said she trusts the security agencies but will avoid crowded areas.

“The police will do their job, and I am certain that they will do everything to avoid any problem. But, I will celebrate at home with my family, because it is better to be safe," she explained.

Kano Emir Bayero calls off Durbar amid security warnings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, had called off his scheduled Eid-el-Fitr Durbar, citing security advice and consultations with key stakeholders.

The decision, announced in a late-night video statement on Wednesday, follows weeks of tension surrounding competing Durbar plans between Bayero and the reinstated 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

