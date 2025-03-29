This year’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Kano have been subdued due to soaring inflation, making it difficult for residents to afford traditional festivities

Traders, including chicken sellers, textile merchants, and spice vendors, lament low sales as many people prioritize survival over celebration

Tailors and families have also been affected, with fewer people sewing new clothes or preparing lavish meals due to the high cost of food and essentials

The usual festive mood of Muslim's Eid-fitr simply referred to as “Salah” celebrations has been subdued this year as residents of Kano grapple with soaring prices of food, clothing, and essential goods.

The streets of Kano are usually buzzed with excitement days before Sallah in which markets overflowing with shoppers, tailors working overtime to stitch new clothes, and families preparing lavish feasts to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

But this year, Legit.ng findings reveal that the festive spirit has been stifled by Nigeria’s harsh economic realities, as soaring inflation and dwindling incomes force residents to prioritize survival over celebration.

Report shows worsening condition of living in Nigeria

A new assessment published in November 2024 by the United Nations World Food Programme, has found that a staggering 33 million people will face acute food insecurity in Nigeria in 2025, with the number of people facing emergency levels of need projected to almost double during the coming lean season (June-August).

This however represents an alarming rise of seven million people from the same period last year, driven by economic hardship, coupled with record high inflation, among others in the country.

Northerners groan at rising inflation

Meanwhile in Kano, many residents say economic hardship has made it difficult to celebrate Eid-fitr with the usual joy and generosity.

Speaking with some residents, traders, and a tailor who shared their struggles with Legit.ng’s correspondent in Kano, has painted a grim picture of how inflation and high living costs have affected their festivities.

Malam Yusuf, a chicken seller at Garin-dau market along Wudil- Maiduguri road, said business has been slow compared to previous years.

“People are not even buying chickens compared to previous years because of the high cost. Last year, I sold over 80 chickens before Sallah, but this time, I have only managed 20 so far. An average chicken now costs N6,000 to N7,000 and above compared to last year which ranges from N4,000 to N5,000."

At the popular Rimi Market, Alhaji Yakubu, who sells spices and rice, also lamented the low turnout of customers.

“People are buying in very small quantities. Many cannot afford the usual Sallah dishes. Before, this place would be so crowded that you could hardly move, but now few people come to do that lavish purchase for the festivity.”

The situation has also affected Malam Musa Abdullahi, a textile seller with over 20 years in the business.

“Now, people only come to ask for prices and leave. Our customers and their purchasing powers have reduced significantly. Although there are many people who buy online and even from different places, the number of people that come to buy in the market have reduced greatly because many cannot even afford simple Ankara, let alone expensive laces.”

“And this is not because the prices are not being subsidized, rather because people are now concerned about their basic needs, like food more than clothing which is a luxury now,” he added.

On the other hand, Tailors are not left out from these lamentations as they have seen decline in their orders too.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Hassan Muhammad, a tailor in Gadon Kaya quarters in Kano, said fewer people are sewing new clothes for the celebration.

"Honestly, the economic hardship is affecting us. Before, I would have over 100 orders before Sallah, but this year, it is less than 40. People are either reusing old clothes or buying cheap readymade outfits," he said.

In this perspective, Malama Habiba Ali, a mother of six, also said her family had to scale down their festivities budget.

“We used to cook different dishes every sallah and give out or invite neighbors, but now we can only afford a simple meal for ourselves. And this is because the prices of everything, especially the simple rice, meat, dishes and even cooking oil are just too high for most people. Many have resorted to just finding a way to eat on that festivity, but the spirit is low.”

Three Nigerian states with highest cost of living

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the adjustment of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Imo state emerged as the state with the highest living cost in Nigeria.

Imo’s all-items inflation rate hit 17.77% in January 2025 as its food inflation stood at 16.80%.

