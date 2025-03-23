Kano State Ministry of Land and Physical Planning has vowed to recover all Kano Line motor parks that have been encroached upon by individuals and organizations

The Kano State Ministry of Land and Physical Planning has announced plans to recover all motor parks owned by Kano Line that have been encroached upon by individuals, and corporate organizations across the state.

The move is part of efforts to revive the state-owned transport company, and restore its operations.

Alhaji Abduljabbar Mohammad Umar, the Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, made the announcement during a courtesy visit by the Acting Managing Director of Kano Line, Alhaji Sa’idu Abdullahi Shuaibu, and members of the Kano Line Revival Committee.

The commissioner, in a statement signed by the ministry’s public relations officer, Abubakar Ibrahim Sharada, assured the delegation that the ministry would take all necessary steps to identify , and reclaim the encroached properties.

“We are committed to recovering every piece of land belonging to Kano Line that has been illegally occupied,” Alhaji Abduljabbar stated.

He emphasized the ministry ’s readiness to collaborate with Kano Line to ensure the successful revival of the company, in line with the directive of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

During the landmark meeting, Alhaji Sa’idu Abdullahi highlighted the importance of reclaiming these key motor parks, including those at Rijiyar Zaki, Kofar Ruwa, Rijiyar Lemo, and the main Kano Line terminus at Kofar Nasarawa.

He also expressed optimism that the recovery of these properties would significantly boost the company’s operations and contribute to its revitalization.

The visit by the Kano Line Revival Committee is part of its broader mandate to engage stakeholders and implement strategies to restore the transport company to its former glory.

Both parties pledged to work closely to achieve the shared goal of reviving Kano Line and improving public transportation in the state.

Source: Legit.ng