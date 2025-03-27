President Tinubu will hold a special prayer session at the National Mosque in Abuja, seeking divine guidance for Nigeria

Tinubu invites Nigerians to join in spirit, emphasizing the power of collective prayer for progress and harmony

As his administration nears its second anniversary, Tinubu reaffirms his focus on economic reforms, national security, and democratic progress

FCT, Abuja - As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu turns 73 on Saturday, March 29, he will mark the occasion with a special prayer session at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday, March 28, seeking divine guidance for the nation.

His birthday coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, a time of deep spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide.

President Bola Tinubu’s 73rd birthday plans have been disclosed by the Presidency. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The President will use the occasion to express gratitude to God for his leadership journey and pray for Nigeria’s peace, progress, and prosperity.

Tinubu fixes day of prayer and reflection

The presidency emphasized that Tinubu’s decision to hold a prayer session instead of a public celebration underscores his commitment to Nigeria’s spiritual and moral well-being.

A statement from Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, reads:

"The President believes collective prayer is a powerful tool for guiding the nation towards progress and harmony."

The President also invited Nigerians to join in spirit by offering prayers in their places of worship or wherever they may be, reinforcing national unity and a shared commitment to the country's future.

Tinubu speaks on renewed hope for Nigeria

In a statement expressing gratitude, President Tinubu reaffirmed his dedication to Nigeria’s development.

"I am deeply thankful to Allah for the gift of life and the privilege to serve this great nation.

"As I mark another birthday and look forward to our second anniversary, my heart is filled with Renewed Hope for Nigeria. I urge all citizens to pray for divine guidance, unity, and healing for our land. Together, we shall overcome challenges and build a nation where every citizen thrives," Tinubu stated.

Tinubu expresses commitment to national progress

As President Bola Tinubu turns 73, the Presidency has revealed his plans for the occasion. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

As Tinubu’s administration approaches its second anniversary, he reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating democratic gains, fostering economic recovery, and strengthening national security.

"We remain focused on advancing economic reforms, promoting national cohesion, and expanding opportunities for all citizens," he said.

With Nigeria facing various economic and security challenges, Tinubu’s birthday observance highlights his emphasis on seeking divine direction and working towards a more prosperous and united nation.

Tinubu makes 4 fresh appointments

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new members to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), filling existing vacancies and strengthening the board's capacity.

The newly appointed members are Mr. Olusegun Omosehin of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mazi Sam Azoka Onyechi representing the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and Barrister Owei Oyanbo from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng