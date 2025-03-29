Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, celebrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, calling him a patriot, reformer, and visionary

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a patriot, reformer, and visionary leader.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Sanwo-Olu praised Tinubu’s enduring impact on Nigeria’s political and economic landscape.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged and credited the modernisation of present-day Lagos state to Tinubu's past and continued efforts. Image: FB/PBAT. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu praises Tinubu for national policies

He credited the president with laying the foundation for modern Lagos and now leading bold reforms to reposition the country.

"Few have done more to shape Nigeria’s path forward," the governor stated, emphasizing Tinubu’s role in strengthening democracy and governance.

Acknowledging the president’s leadership qualities, Sanwo-Olu lauded his clarity, conviction, and compassion in steering the nation toward progress.

He extended warm wishes on behalf of his family, the people of Lagos, and the ruling party, praying for strength and wisdom for Tinubu as he continues to lead Nigeria.

His wishes read:

"I join millions across Nigeria and the world to celebrate a rare statesman, H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 73rd birthday. A patriot, a reformer, and a visionary, his life has been one of relentless service to the nation and its people.

"From laying the foundation for modern Lagos to now repositioning Nigeria through bold, courageous leadership, President Tinubu’s legacy is written in the architecture of our democracy, economy, and governance. Few have done more to shape Nigeria’s path forward.

"At 73, he remains steadfast steering the country with clarity, conviction, and compassion. On behalf of my family, the people of Lagos, and our party, I extend warm wishes to Mr. President. May God grant him continued strength and wisdom to lead us into greater prosperity."

First lady showers praise on husband

Earlier Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has showered praises on her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he marks his 73rd birthday today, March 29, 2025.

Remi Tinubu described the president as her knight in a shining armour.

In a heartfelt tribute, she described him as her "knight in shining armor," celebrating his resilience, courage, and leadership over the years.

In a goodwill message accompanied by a photograph of the couple, the First Lady expressed deep gratitude to God for her husband’s life and the journey they have shared together.

Tinubu makes promise to Nigerians

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had promised to continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

President Tinubu said the safety and welfare of Nigerians s remain uppermost on his mind and prayer list.

Tinubu stated this during an interview with newsmen after the special Juma'ah prayer session at the National Mosque on Friday, March 28, 2025.Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made its known in a statement he issued on Friday, March 28, 2025

