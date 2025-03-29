President Bola Tinubu has continued to make the headlines as several eminent Nigerians pen tributes to celebrate his 73rd birthday

Entrepreneur and politician Tosin Ashafa has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his birthday and acknowledged his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s political sphere.

Tinubu turned 73 on Saturday, March 29, 2025, and many Nigerians have sent congratulatory messages to mark his special day.

Tinubu committed to national development, democracy - Ashafa

In a heartfelt message, Ashafa, who is the co-founder of Mezovest, highlighted Tinubu’s decades-long experience in governance and leadership.

He also commended the president's unwavering commitment to national progress, describing his tenure as governor of Lagos state as a blueprint for sustainable development in Nigeria.

According to Ashafa, Tinubu’s leadership is characterised by vision, resilience, and strategic governance, qualities that continue to inspire many Nigerians.

He stated that Tinubu’s political career reflects a lifetime dedicated to fostering democratic values and driving economic growth across the country.

Ashafa remarked that the president’s ability to navigate complex political landscapes has earned him respect both nationally and internationally.

He further noted that Tinubu’s policies and reforms have played a pivotal role in shaping modern Nigeria, especially in areas of economic expansion, infrastructural growth, and human capital development.

Ashafa described Tinubu as a leader whose legacy is deeply rooted in strategic policymaking and inclusive governance.

He praised Tinubu’s resilience in overcoming political challenges, emphasing that his journey has been marked by courage, determination, and an unwavering focus on national interest.

In his tribute, Ashafa acknowledged Tinubu’s role in mentoring a new generation of leaders, stating that his influence has extended beyond governance into the development of progressive policies.

Tinubu an inspiration to Nigerians - Ashafa

Also speaking, Ashafa pointed out that Tinubu’s leadership style promotes unity, innovation, and long-term planning, making him a model for aspiring politicians.

Ashafa emphasised that Tinubu’s impact on Nigerian democracy is immeasurable, as he has played a central role in fostering political inclusivity and institutional reforms.

He noted that Tinubu’s strategic decisions have laid the foundation for economic diversification, digital transformation, and improved governance in Nigeria.

Ashafa expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to lead Nigeria toward greater prosperity, urging citizens to support his vision for national growth.

He encouraged Nigerians to embrace Tinubu’s leadership ethos, which prioritizes resilience, inclusivity, and strategic development.

Ashafa stated that Tinubu’s presidency represents an opportunity to build on past achievements and implement innovative policies for the country’s advancement.

Tinubu marks 73rd birthday amid rising criticisms

The president's birthday came amid rising criticisms of his administration over the hardship allegedly caused by his economic policies since he assumed office.

He was also severely criticised recently over his decision to declare state of emergency in Rivers state.

The presidency earlier announced that Tinubu would be seeking divine guidance through prayers to the country's challenges during his birthday.

Tinubu makes promises to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu vowed to continue to work hard and pray hard for the peace and stability of the country.

He spoke after the special Juma'ah prayer session at the National Mosque on Friday, March 28, 2025.

