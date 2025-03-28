The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has reacted to the killings of northern travellers in Edo state

The northern travellers were in Udune Efandion, Uromi, Edo state over allegation of being kidnappers

The northern governor said the killers of the travellers must be identified, arrested, and swiftly brought to justice

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) said the killing of northerner travellers in Udune Efandion, Uromi, Edo state is a gross violation of human rights.

Legit.ng recalls that no less than 16 northerners were reportedly killed in a horrifying display of mob justice in Edo State.

Northern governors say Nigerians should be able to travel freely and safely. Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

The travellers were said to have been falsely accused of kidnapping when they fell into the hands of the irate mobs who took the law into their own hands on Thursday, March 28.

According to Zagazola Makama, the victims are primarily Hausa hunters and were on their way to Kano from Port Harcourt. They were said to be traveling for the Sallah festivals, but they were intercepted at about 1:30 p.m. by members of the Edo State Security Corps and local vigilantes.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said extrajudicial violence is entirely unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday, March 28, 2025, Vanguard reports.

“We are deeply disturbed by the loss of innocent lives and the horrific manner in which these individuals were attacked,”

“This appalling act undermines the rule of law and the very fabric of our society. It is imperative that the relevant authorities conduct a full and thorough investigation into this senseless act. The perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and swiftly brought to justice.”

The northern governors said Nigerians regardless of their region, should be able to travel freely and safely without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation.

The Forum called on government and law enforcement agencies to take swift action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The governors expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the tragic incident.

