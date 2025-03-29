Ahmed Musa is asking questions following the lynching of 16 travellers in the Uromi area of Edo State

The Super Eagles captain said his heart is heavy after footage of the gruesome incident flooded the social media space

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate investigation into the killings, demanding that the culprits be brought to book

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has reacted to reports of the gruesome killing of some travellers who were passing through Uromi in Edo State.

There is widespread condemnation after a mob lynched 16 northern travellers while transiting from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Kano State.

According to Daily Trust, the victims were hunters who were returning to their families for the Sallah celebration.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic incident and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

Amnesty International and The Northern Governors Forum have also condemned the killing of the men.

It was gathered that the hunters were heading to Kano when they were intercepted by a mob who claimed the travellers were kidnappers.

Further reports say that local security operatives flagged down the vehicle the victims were travelling and while conducting a search, they found Dane guns used by the hunters.

The scene gradually degenerated into a gathering of a mob who alleged that the travellers were kidnappers and must be killed.

Viral footage flooded social media showing how the victims were lynched before they were eventually set ablaze by some youths.

The attackers tied the victims to old tyres, doused them with gasoline, and ignited them, a situation which left Ahmed Musa fuming.

The Nigerian national team captain said via X:

"My heart is heavy. How did we get here? How did we lose our sense of humanity? Innocent travellers, simply on their way to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, were hijacked and unalived in Edo State.

"This isn’t about tribe, religion, or background—this is about human lives! When did we become so desensitized to pain?

"Where is our compassion? Where is our sympathy? We cannot allow this kind of evil to become our new normal. Every life matters.

"May their souls rest in peace. May their families find strength. And may we, as a people, remember that humanity comes first."

Meanwhile, there are mixed reactions following Ahmed Musa's post condemning the lynching of the hunters in Edo State.

@Ucmelody218191 replied to Musa's post:

"We got here when people like you refuse to speak when needed, I can't remember the last time I heard from you."

@Galadanci02 added:

"When humans are to be talked about, any difference is unimportant. They are humans. We must respect the fact that they are humans."

@VoiceF42050 posited:

"The typical route from Port Harcourt to Kano doesn't pass through Edo State, which is located further west. It's perplexing to see "hunters" in Edo State. Are we ignoring the obvious or deceiving ourselves? Just asking."

Northern governors demand justice

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) said the killing of northerner travellers in Udune Efandion, Uromi, Edo state is a gross violation of human rights.

In response to the horrific event, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, declared that extrajudicial violence is completely intolerable and must be condemned without reservation.

