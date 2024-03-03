Two riot policemen have been beaten to death, and two others injured by a mob at Ikpeshi in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state.

The Nation reports that the mob action following an incident involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to escort-duty policemen in the convoy of former Edo House of Assembly member Emmanuel Agbaje, which hit a motorcycle, resulting in the tragic deaths of the rider, a woman, and her child.

Ikpeshi youths, according to sources, besieged the office of Edo State Security Vigilance Network, where the two policemen were taken, thereby overpowering and beating them to death.

However, the vigilance members rescued two other police officers, and their rifles were recovered.

The rescued officers are currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Edo.

The four policemen were from Police Mobile Force (PMF) 19, Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.

Chairman of Akoko-Edo local government council, Tajudeen Alade, who condemned the activities of Ikpeshi’s youths, declared that the persons involved would be identified, arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other errant youths.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), also confirmed the incident.

