Rev. Fr. Chinenye John Oluoma of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has asserted that praying ‘Holy Ghost fire’ against enemies is a sign of having the spirit of the antichrist

The cleric also emphasised that deliverance is performed in the name of Jesus Christ and not by mentioning the "Holy Ghost fire"

The cleric who spoke via a video shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 27, further cautioned Christians

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rev. Fr. Chinenye John Oluoma, the priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria, has stated that those who say ‘holy ghost fire’ in their prayers are of the antichrists.

Rev. Fr. Oluoma speaks on Holy Ghost fire’ prayers. Photo credit: Rev. Fr. Oluoma

Source: Facebook

He noted that such persons do not have the spirit of Christ but rather the spirit of the antichrist.

As reported by The Punch, the renowned cleric made this revelation in a video posted on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, March 27.

According to him, there was never a time ‘holy ghost fire’ was used for deliverance, noting that what is used for deliverance is ‘in the name of Jesus Christ’.

He added:

“Those who are anointed get transformed. And what matters under your anointing is the Spirit of God that possesses you.

“People don’t like this message. “Holy Ghost fire” prayers against your enemies, whether they are in the village or they are in town, whether they are your uncles – your uncle that denied you something, or that stole your mother’s land or whatever – if you are among those who invoke holy ghost fire to destroy your enemies. You don’t have the spirit of Christ. What you have is an antichrist spirit. Many Christians are antichrists and they don’t know.”

What happens during deliverance, cleric speaks

Speaking further, Oluoma said during deliverance, it is in the name of Jesus Christ that evil spirits are cast out.

“When you are facing a real person who is possessed, it is in the name of Jesus Christ that evil spirits are cast out. It’s not with holy ghost fire, but in your clime, you people use holy ghost fire more for your enemies.

“If you are in a place where they’re saying that kind of prayer, begin to enlighten them.

“So I’m now I’m giving you one of the characteristics of the antichrist – those who say ‘Holy Ghost fire’ prayers. Even in deliverance, those who do deliverance, there was never a time the holy ghost fire was used for deliverance. What is used for deliverance is ‘in the name of Jesus Christ’.

Read more about Nigerian clerics here:

Fr Oluoma speaks on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rev Father Chinenye Oluoma disclosed that the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket was not meant to Islamize Nigeria.

The cleric maintained that the ruling party took the decision in order to gather votes during the 2023 presidential election.

However, the priest faulted those who criticised the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket and supported Atiku Abubakar of the PDP ahead of Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng