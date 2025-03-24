While ministering in the church, a prophetess held a wine, believed to be non-alcoholic, and poured its contents on her head

The prophetess' action has sparked mixed reactions on social media and she shared why she did it

She used the red wine as a point of contact and prayed for internet users against those wanting to drink their blood

A Nigerian prophetess has caused quite a stir on social media after she was filmed emptying the contents of a red wine on herself.

In a TikTok video, the preacher raised the wine, believed to be non-alcoholic, above her head during her ministration and poured it on her body.

A prophetess pours wine on herself in church. Photo Credit: @egbeebiye

Source: TikTok

She immediately went on her knees and began to speak. All she said while on her knees were not captured in the video.

"Anybody that wants to drink your blood in this month as this red wine touched my body May their blood flow in Jesus Christ name Amen settle," her TikTok video was captioned.

The prophetess' act raised questions online. Responding to a netizen who asked why she poured wine on herself, the cleric said she was asked to do it, adding that there was a prophecy behind it. In her words:

"Not what I believe but what I was asked to do ….This was a prophecy behind this. God bless you."

The video amassed over 100k views on the social media platform at the time of this report.

Legit.ng found another video on the preacher's page where she poured liquid content from a groundnut oil keg on herself and was mobbed by her congregants.

A prophetess drenches herself in wine. Photo Credit: @egbeebiye

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail prophetess' display

E Okah Godswill Global Impacts said:

"Kindly ignore those who do not understand or believe in what you are doing."

OG muna said:

"See the way that man wey wear white dey look the woman of God."

jtalkit said:

"What’s this now, someone is saying amen."

dinmaprecious070 said:

"The young rev herself I celebrate your Grace my mama wey dey pamper 🙏🙏🙏🎤🎤my fire preacher."

Dunamis 🇺🇸 said:

"Na blood of Jesus you dey use careless until una finish his blood everybody go rest."

Nicky Tasha said:

"More grace mama 🙏🙏🙏 I once saw u in my papa church dr wonder church in Asaba I celebrate ur grace ma, may ur grace work for me."

Ome Anointed said:

"Believe it can work for your problem and that what she believe."

user2062547181474 said:

"What exactly is this? do you have any scriptural back up for this?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that prophet Odumeje had laid curses on those who claim his miracles are staged.

Prophetess asks husband to kneel inside church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a prophetess had asked her husband to kneel inside the church.

Her husband happened to be in the congregation while she was ministering in the church. The prophetess called him out and asked him to kneel.

She noted that the church is her office, which means her husband was under her ministration and may do her bidding. The preacher and her congregants burst into laughter as her husband knelt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng