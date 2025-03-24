Apostle Femi Lazarus in a new video from his church Sunday service continued to speak against gospel singers who charge

The popular clergyman also sent a message to colleagues who pay gospel singers who charge to minister in their churches

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a rate card a gospel singer allegedly sent to a church went viral sparking different reactions online

Apostle Femi Lazarus of Light Nation Church on Sunday, March 23, while speaking to the congregation during a service spoke about the biblical template of a music ministry.

Recall that the cleric had previously gone viral over a video of him criticising gospel singers who charge to sing in churches and Christian events, which sparked a reaction from RnB star Timi Dakolo.

Amid the mixed reactions over the topic on if gospel artistes in Nigeria should charging fees to sing at church and Christian events, Apostle Lazarus in his sermon explained who a music minister is.

According to the clergyman, a music minister is someone who uses music as a primary tool for the edification of the local assembly and by extension the body of christ.

Apostle Lazarus, who spoke against the commercialisation by some gospel artistes also sent a message to fellow men of God who pay singers who charged before they accept invite to sing in churches.

"If you’re a pastor and you call a music minister who charges you and you pay, God will judge you," Apostle Femi Lazarus said in a video.

Watch video from Apostle Femi Lazarus' sermon below:

See an extended video from Apostle Femi Lazarus' sermon below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a rate cared a gospel singer allegedly sent to a church which included $10,000 as an honorarium emerged on social media.

Reactions to Apostle Femi Lazarus' comment

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as several netizens continued to take sides. Some suggested that churches would soon be without instrumentalists if they were not paid for their services. Read the reactions below:

motilolaofjesus said:

"He didn’t say don’t give money.He said CHARGE!"

maryneneokon reacted:

"How about a pastor who is paid after preaching? I’m just asking o.

honeyk7777 said:

"Be like say some music ministers don offend this pastor o. It is well na who Gospel musicians offend bayi o ... If u say make Dem no charge wetin their family go de chop and how Dem go de take care of their parents who sent them to university to studied Music. Papa and mama spent money on."

damilareab reacted:

"Okay enough with this madness. Say it once and it’s okay, hammering on it now makes it look like an agenda."

official_jayvee91 said:

"How about offering sir? Let everyone run their ministry the way God has sent them. Music ministers has family too. I’m not against offering nor tithe because it’s biblical but same bible says a man’s gift pave way for him."

Lara George replies Pastor Chris

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lara George spoke on gospel singers' behalf.

The singer compared her colleagues to secular artistes who charged millions.

"If you found out that your favorite non-Naija Gospel artiste charges $100k USD to sing songs of praise and worship, would they appear less spiritual to you because they do so? Or did you all think that they sing for free?"

