A drama ensued in public as a Nigerian preacher tried to heal a mentally challenged man in a marketplace

An eyewitness who caught the moment on camera and posted the clip online, shared where it happened at

The eyewitness shared what happened after about an hour of the pastor trying to deliver the mad man

A video of a Nigerian cleric attempting to deliver a mad man of insanity has gone viral on social media.

TikTok user, @sanatrawilliams, who witnessed the incident stated that it happened at Ughelli market in Delta state.

In the clip, the determined pastor laid his right hand on the mentally challenged man's head, with a microphone in his left hand, and commanded healing upon the fellow.

"...I don't want to know the power that put you in this situation.

"I don't want to know the power that put you in this bondage.." the pastor roared as he prayed for the mad man.

Eye witness' account

According to @sanatrawilliams, the pastor was unable to deliver the mad man after about an hour.

The eyewitness said the mad man left the pastor later on. The TikTok user's account, posted in the comment section, read:

"Nothing happen ooo. D craze later waka leave am as he tire ooo😂💔 because d pastor use am stand for like 1 hour dem still dey pray oo as he tire he later waka leave d pastor."

Pastor's encounter with mad man elicits reactions

OGHENEOCHUKOME 💕🦋🌚 said:

"Na the 3rd time wey I don see say dem dey deliver this man for this ughelli market I mean this same man."

Favy 🦋🌹❣️ said:

"Na the same ughelli when I dey na this one take dey happen."

GUN SMOKE said:

"That pastor one use style test the power when them just give am for one side."

Bigbabysarah said:

"Once all this pastor don dey find afternoon food money for that market before dem dey misbehave dem no dey know😂💔😂 watin he think say e do there nw?"

EguolorBlessed said:

"I don't care to know the power that put you in this situation..." 😂 what if he is a lawful captive? These pastor shld be careful ooo before laying hands o."

Angela BBY 😌💐❤️ said:

"Dis pastor won just cost holdup for de road de guy tell am say na person mk am mad."

King Richie🇲🇽💯 said:

"What if na ritual and na today be the last day to complete 3 years madness for the guy to get better funds 😂😂 pastor don spoil everything."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor had forcefully tried to heal a mad woman on a road and received insults from her.

Mad man struggles with determined pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mad man had struggled with a pastor who tried to heal him.

The small-sized mentally challenged fellow, in a video, did not put up much resistance to the pastor's determined effort to rid him of insanity.

People gathered around them, recording the incident with their phones. Till the end of the video, the mad man did not seem to regain his sanity.

