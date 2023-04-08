Rev. Fr. Chinenye John Oluoma, the priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria, fas faulted the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Priest also disclosed that the objective of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was never meant to Islamize Nigeria but to gather votes.

Recall that the APC's presidential candidate in the election, Bola Tinubu, nominated Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim as his running mate ahead of the election, a decision that generated serious controversies and was rejected by many Christian groups.

Oluomo faulted some of the critics of the Muslim-Muslim ticket who went ahead to support Atiku Abubakar and dumped Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the election.

Prominent among them is Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, who dumped the APC because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket and supported Atiku.

The cleric said those critics preferred President Muhammadu Buhari, a Fulani Muslim and northerner, to hand over to another Fulani Muslim and northerner.

He then urged the people not to allow the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket to blind them from bigger issues because the same faith ticket is mere "a symptom".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Oluoma said:

“APC didn't adopt a Muslim-Muslim ticket to Islamize Nigeria; let no one deceive you into thinking that. They did it to get votes. If you are a Christian and you think your problem is a Muslim, or vice versa, you don't have insight, you have sight".

See the videos below:

Source: Legit.ng