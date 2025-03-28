A Nigerian Catholic priest, Kelvin Ugwu, has knocked those using the phrase “Holy Ghost fire” during prayers

He noted that using the phrase to destroy one's enemy was against the doctrine of the Bible and the teaching of Christ

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the priest's teaching about the use of the phrase

A Catholic priest, Kelvin Ugwu, got people talking as he spoke against the use of ‘Holy Ghost fire' during prayers.

He stated that the concept of using ‘Holy Ghost fire’ to burn one’s enemy was not Biblical.

He said in a Facebook post:

“The concept of "Holy Ghost Fire", as used in most Churches, ministries and prayer houses, is against the Bible and the teachings of Christ.”

In another post, he explained:

“You know this, I know this, but we keep pretending we don't and allowing ourselves to keep dwelling in error.

‘There is nowhere, no single place in which the bible mentioned "Holy Ghost Fire" or directly or indirectly instructed us to use "Holy Ghost Fire" or "Holy Spirit" to destroy enemies that we hate or to burn down imaginary witches and wizards.

“Nowhere, I mean no single place in the entire theology and teachings of the Church and even all the prayers of the Catholic Church, will you see any mention of "Holy Ghost Fire" in the way most of you understand it as a weapon to kill demons, enemies or to take back destinies (whatever that means). Where did you guys learn all these Holy Ghost Fire die die die sort of prayers from?”

Reactions trail Reverend father’s post

Christogonus Njoku said:

"Fada ur making the supernatural to be ordinary,Holy Ghost fire way I don the use scatter thing na him u go against.give us another one."

Mike Asukwo said:

"They say it's a weapon of spiritual warfare. When did God send you to fight a spiritual war? Are you a spirit?"

Daniel Eyo said:

"How many of your practices are according to the bible and the teachings of Christ. You guys are not consistent."

Maureen Christabel Nicky said:

"Not when an original witch attack you. Sorry you can't preach me out of it."

Cephas Aba Sümmèr said:

"When you mention Holy Ghost Fire, it depends; fire in the Bible did Purify, tormented evil spirits and burnt or destroyed. You condemning it saying it's not biblical means you don't even know the Holy Spirit."

