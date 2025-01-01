First Lady Oluremi Tinubu celebrates Nigeria’s first baby of 2025, Baby Chioma, with gifts, cash, and a birth registration certificate.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, marked the arrival of the first baby of 2025 with a symbolic celebration at Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja.

Represented by Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President, the First Lady extended her goodwill to Baby Chioma Odion Oyigbo, born at 12:27 a.m., weighing 3.6 kilograms.

Celebrating the first newborn of the year is now becoming a tradition of the First Lady. Image: Twitter: BusolaKukoyi

Source: Twitter

During the event, Hajia Shettima offered prayers for the newborns and their families, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing children’s health and well-being.

She said:

“The health and well-being of children should always be a priority.”

First Lady gifts lucky mothers presents

Baby Chioma received gifts, cash, and a hard copy of her birth registration certificate, presented by the First Lady’s representative. Several other newborns at the hospital were also celebrated and gifted to mark their arrival into the new year.

This gesture aligns with Senator Tinubu’s commitment to fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for Nigerian families. Earlier in her New Year message, the First Lady assured Nigerians of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to advancing the nation’s economy and fostering unity.

“As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us—bridges of love, respect, and understanding,” she stated.

The First Lady called on citizens to invest in one another, nurture the youth, and protect the dignity of elders, emphasizing the vision of a united Nigeria where every individual can thrive.

