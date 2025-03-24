The Coalition of Civil Society in Defence of Democracy has called on President Tinubu to establish a reconciliation committee within 14 days to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State

A pro-democracy coalition, the Coalition of Civil Society in Defence of Democracy, has called on President Bola Tinubu to establish a reconciliation committee within 14 days to address the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state.

The appeal follows Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state, which led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The group's convener, Dr. Olayemi Isaacs, expressed concerns that the emergency rule would only create a "forced peace," preventing genuine conflict resolution.

Coalition calls for reconciliation, not military approach

Dr. Isaacs insisted that reconciliation, rather than military-style intervention, was the only way to achieve lasting peace in Rivers State.

“Genuine peace can only come through reconciliatory steps taken in a truly democratic setting.

“A state of emergency merely silences grievances without addressing their root causes," he said.

The coalition also criticized Tinubu’s handling of the situation, accusing him of validating “corrupt political godfatherism” by siding with former Rivers Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike’s influence blamed for crisis

According to the group, Wike’s “overbearing, rent-seeking behavior” was the root cause of the instability in Rivers state. They argued that allowing Wike to continue influencing state politics undermines democracy.

“The President’s actions have only emboldened those who seek to control political structures for personal gain rather than democratic governance,” Isaacs stated.

Call for non-partisan mediation panel

To resolve the crisis, the coalition demanded the immediate formation of a reconciliation panel consisting of neutral, respected Nigerians.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to set up a panel of non-partisan eminent Nigerians to mediate between the rival parties in the Rivers State crisis,” Isaacs said.

He emphasized that mediation efforts must be completed within 60 days, ensuring that the state of emergency is lifted within 90 days of its imposition.

Group demands end of emergency rule within 90 days

The coalition warned that extending the emergency rule beyond 90 days would only deepen the crisis and pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“Allowing this situation to continue will compound the problem in a way that could jeopardize Nigeria’s democracy,” Isaacs cautioned.

He also urged political parties to manage internal disputes to prevent further emergency declarations in other states.

“If political parties fail to rein in their members, they can be assured that there will not be many states left under democratic rule before the 2027 general elections,” he added.

The coalition called on President Tinubu to act swiftly, emphasizing that a peaceful resolution in Rivers state was crucial to maintaining democratic stability across Nigeria.

Tinubu told to reverse Fubara’s suspension in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Friday, March 21, expressed displeasure over the recent political development in Rivers state.

In a statement, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, NEF's spokesperson, called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately reinstate the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu.

