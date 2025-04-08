The Institute of Law Research & Development (ILAWDUN) urges President Tinubu to immediately reverse the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

ILAWDUN condemns the suspension and declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, emphasizing that these actions are unconstitutional and a dangerous precedent

The institute calls on the Nigerian Supreme Court to rule fairly on the case challenging the suspension, warning that any dismissal of the case on technical grounds would further erode public trust

The Institute of Law Research & Development (ILAWDUN), a prominent US-based legal body, has called on Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately reverse the suspension of Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The institute warned that failing to act promptly could have irreversible consequences for both the country’s democracy and Tinubu’s political legacy.

Fubara's Suspension: US Law Institute Sends Important Message to Tinubu, Makes One Demand

ILAWDUN’s strong warning against constitutional violations

In a statement issued on Monday, the institute’s Director, Professor Cyprian Edward-Ekpo, emphasized the critical importance of upholding democratic principles, which they argue were severely undermined by the suspension and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Edward-Ekpo, a renowned Professor of International Environmental and Public International Law, stressed that such actions, which set a potentially dangerous precedent, must be corrected to protect the constitutional fabric of Nigeria.

“We are deeply concerned about the suspension of a democratically elected governor and the state of emergency declared in Rivers. If these actions are allowed to stand, they will tarnish your legacy permanently.

“The actions in Rivers cannot be justified as there was no breakdown of law and order severe enough to justify the imposition of a state of emergency. This is an affront to Nigeria's constitutional integrity," said Edward-Ekpo.

Calls to the Supreme Court

The institute also turned its attention to the Nigerian judiciary, urging the Supreme Court to deliver a fair ruling on the ongoing case involving seven opposition governors challenging the legality of the suspension.

The court is currently considering the case, and ILAWDUN fears that any attempt to dismiss the case on technical grounds would further erode public confidence in both the judiciary and the administration of President Tinubu.

“The Supreme Court Justices cannot, in good conscience, sustain such an obvious constitutional violation

“If the Court resorts to dismissing the case on technicalities or manipulates its proceedings, it will be seen as a judicial compromise under the influence of the Executive, further undermining trust in both the judiciary and your government," Edward-Ekpo stated.

Tinubu told to reverse Fubara's suspension

ILAWDUN appealed to President Tinubu, urging him to reverse the suspension of Governor Fubara and restore confidence in the rule of law.

The institute warned that allowing such an action to go unchecked would risk Nigeria’s democratic future, as well as Tinubu’s historical reputation.

“The reversal of this suspension is critical. Nigeria’s future democratic integrity is at risk, and this is an opportunity for you, Mr. President, to reaffirm your commitment to upholding the rule of law and preserving democratic principles," Edward-Ekpo added.

As the situation unfolds, the attention of Nigerians and international observers alike remains focused on how President Tinubu and the judiciary will respond to this growing legal and political challenge.

