CDW has condemned the appointment of unelected administrators for Rivers State's 23 LGAs

The group warns that allowing such actions threatens Nigeria's democracy and could embolden other leaders to disregard judicial rulings

CDW demands immediate reversal of the appointments and urges President Tinubu and the National Assembly to intervene

A fresh wave of political unrest has emerged in Rivers State following the controversial appointment of 23 local government area administrators by the state’s sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from pro-democracy organisation, Citizens for Democratic Watch (CDW), which has denounced the decision as a constitutional violation and a dangerous overreach of power.

Tinubu gave Rivers' sole administrator a short leash in governing the state.

Source: Twitter

The appointments, which came less than a day after a federal high court expressly barred Ibas from making such moves, have ignited serious concerns about the erosion of democratic structures in the state.

Ibas' move a flagrant disregard of judiciary

According to CDW, this act represents a blatant disregard for judicial authority and an alarming trend toward autocratic governance masked as emergency action.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Executive Director Dr. Hassan Dantani called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to take immediate action to halt what he described as an “unfolding constitutional crisis.”

“Appointing 23 sole administrators in clear defiance of a federal court order is not only unlawful — it is tyrannical,” Dantani stated.

“No state of emergency gives anyone the license to override the judiciary, erase local governance, and act above the law. This must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Ibas' appointment dangerous for Nigeria democracy

Dr. Dantani further noted that the local government system is not an optional structure but a vital constitutional element protected by Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates democratically elected councils at that level.

Tinubu appointed former Navy head as sole administrator after River crisis deepened.

Source: Twitter

The imposition of unelected individuals, he said, “sets a very dangerous precedent.”

CDW warned that such disregard for court rulings threatens to normalize lawlessness, sending the wrong message to political leaders across the country.

“When leaders ignore court rulings and impose their will, what remains of the rule of law?” Dantani questioned.

“If we allow this to stand in Rivers, it could happen anywhere else.”

The group has called on the Senate and House of Representatives to summon Ibok-Ete Ibas for questioning, urging lawmakers to defend constitutional governance and judicial integrity.

They stressed the need for urgent legislative oversight before the situation deteriorates further.

Concluding the statement, CDW demanded the immediate reversal of the LGA appointments and a return to democratic processes.

“The people of Rivers State deserve legitimate, elected representation — not handpicked appointees. We must not normalise authoritarian shortcuts in a democratic society,” the group stated.

Lawyers react as Tinubu declares state of emergency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, along with the suspension of the state’s executive and legislative branches, had ignited widespread debate among legal experts, human rights advocates, and political observers across Nigeria.

The move, intended to address the deepening political and security crisis in the state, has drawn mixed reactions.

