Agba Jalingo, a journalist and human rights activist, has detailed how Ushie Rita Uguamaye, the NYSC member recently queried for criticised President Tinubu, lost her father

Jalingo, in a lengthy post, revealed that Rita lost her dad at the age of 19, during a protest against land demolition in 2019

He explained that Rita's father, an immigration officer, collapsed after attempting to stop the destruction of his palm plantation for the Obudu International Airport in Cross River state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Journalist and human rights activist Agba Jalingo has narrated how the father of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, who was recently queried for calling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a terrible leader, was killed.

How viral NYSC member's father died

Photo of Rita's dad, who died protesting his land demolition in 2019. Photo credit: Agba Jalingo, @SERAPNigeria

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his Facebook page, on Sunday, March 16, Jalingo noted that the corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, was 19 years old at the time of the incident that led to her father’s death.

Jalingo emphasised that the family was never compensated for their loss, adding that “Ushie Rita Uguamaye, now 24, was only 19 years old when Nigeria’s inefficiency took her father away.”

“There are NYSC bylaws that prohibit corps members from engaging in certain activities, including openly criticising authorities. The penalties are severe, and I acknowledge that Corper Ushie Rita Uguamaye violated the rule book. However, I want to explain why I believe she is a victim, and if I were in her shoes, I would not have acted differently,” Jalingo said.

Tragic story behind NYSC member’s viral criticism of FG

According to Jalingo, Rita’s father, an immigration officer, died after participating in a protest against the demolition of his palm plantation to make way for the Obudu International Airport.

Jalingo further explained that Rita’s father was rushed to the hospital after participating in the protest which claimed his life.

Rita, the viral NYSC member who called Tinubu a terrible president, lost her dad at the age of 19. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore, @SERAPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Jalingo said:

“She's from my hometown, Obudu, in Cross River state. Her father, an immigration officer, died in May 2019 after taking part in a protest against the demolition of his palm plantation for the Obudu International Airport.

“There was a demonstration by the youths and women of the Ukambi community against the destruction of their farmlands for the airport project,” he said.

“Her father, who was nearing retirement, had spent his lifetime savings developing a palm plantation in his village, Ukambi. Upon learning that farmlands in neighboring Atiekpe and Ikwomikwu had been demolished and that Ukambi was next, he rushed home to confront the bulldozer encroaching on his land,” he said.

“He arrived at the site in his uniform and stood in front of the bulldozer, attempting to stop it before other community members joined him.

“He actively participated in the protest but later collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital in Obudu, but due to the severity of his condition, he was transferred to UCTH in Calabar, where he died.”

Corps member alleges threat after tackling Tinubu

Trouble began after Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos, posted a viral TikTok video lamenting the soaring cost of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

She tearfully called Bola Tinubu a “terrible president” and pointed to rampant inflation and poor living conditions, including describing Lagos as a “smelling state.”

Read more about the NYSC saga here:

Sowore accompanies Lagos corper who tackled Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore has publicly backed NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, who is facing backlash for criticizing President Tinubu’s administration.

Sowore accompanied Uguamaye to the NYSC office in Lagos with a team of lawyers, but officials were absent, prompting concerns over free speech and political dissent.

Source: Legit.ng