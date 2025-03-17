Omoyele Sowore has publicly backed NYSC member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, who is facing backlash for criticizing President Tinubu’s administration in a viral video

Sowore accompanied Uguamaye to the NYSC office in Lagos with a team of lawyers, but officials were absent, prompting concerns over free speech and political dissent

The NYSC has yet to comment on the matter, as Uguamaye alleges she received threats following her video, sparking debates on potential disciplinary actions

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has publicly backed Ushie Rita Uguamaye, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member facing backlash over a viral video in which she criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Sowore stands in support

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, March 17, Sowore revealed that he had met with Uguamaye in Lagos and would accompany her to the NYSC Local Government Inspector’s (LGI) office alongside a team of lawyers.

“The journey with youth Corper, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, has commenced in Lagos.

"She is scheduled to appear before the LGI today, and we will esc0rt her to their offices. We are all en route with attorneys," Sowore wrote.

Controversial video and alleged threats

Uguamaye recently sparked widespread debate after sharing a TikTok video in which she lamented Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions and openly criticized President Tinubu’s leadership.

Following the video's circulation, she claimed she claimed she received threats due to her remarks.

In response, the NYSC summoned her to appear before the LGI office at Eti-Osa 3 on Monday at 10 a.m., drawing significant attention to the case.

NYSC officials absent as Sowore, lawyers arrive

Upon arriving at the NYSC office, Sowore and his legal team found that the LGI officials were absent.

He shared an update on X, stating:

"The LGI official had absconded, failing to show up throughout our stay.”

Implications for Free Speech and NYSC’s Silence

Sowore’s involvement has further amplified concerns over free speech and political dissent in Nigeria, with many questioning whether Uguamaye will face disciplinary actions from the NYSC or other authorities.

As of press time, the NYSC has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, leaving many observers speculating about the potential repercussions for the corps member.

Lawyers react after Lagos corper slammed Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a corps member’s claim that officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) threatened her for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration has sparked reactions from legal experts.

Amid this development, prominent lawyers have weighed in on the controversy, emphasizing the constitutional right to freedom of expression while acknowledging NYSC's regulations.

