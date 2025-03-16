Amnesty International has condemned alleged threats against a corps member who criticized Nigeria’s economic hardship in a viral TikTok video

The organization emphasized that Nigerians have the right to voice discontent, urging authorities to address economic issues rather than suppress criticism

Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to stop intimidating dissenting voices, stressing that free speech is protected under the constitution and international law

Global human rights organization, Amnesty International, has strongly condemned the alleged threats and intimidation against a female corps member who criticized Nigeria’s economic hardship in a TikTok video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Corps member, in tears, expressed how frustrated she was over the high cost of goods in the market, calling President Bola Tinubu’s government a “terrible” one over the hike in commodity prices.

Amnesty International has reacted as a corps member claims NYSC officials threatened her for slamming Tinubu’s government. Photo credit: @AmnestyNigeria/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Barely 24 hours after she shared the video, she posted another video in which she was receiving calls from an individual alleged to be an NYSC official, who asked her to bring down the initdial clip she shared online.

The corps member, whose identity remains undisclosed, claimed that officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) threatened her for refusing to take down the viral video.

In the video, she lamented the escalating economic crisis affecting millions of Nigerians.

Amnesty International: Freedom of Expression Must Be Protected

Reacting to the allegations, Amnesty International emphasized that it is within the fundamental rights of Nigerians to express their views, including criticism of the government.

“It is perfectly within her right to express discontent peacefully. Instead of threatening her for her opinions on rampant inflation, the authorities should be prioritizing addressing the country’s economic woes,” Amnesty International stated.

The organization further criticized the Nigerian authorities for failing to implement effective measures to mitigate economic hardship, leaving millions in extreme poverty.

Calls for authorities to uphold constitutional rights

Amnesty International reacts to claims that NYSC officials intimidated a corps member over her criticism of Tinubu’s government. Photo credit: @AmnestyNigeria/@DebbySimon69

Source: Twitter

Amnesty International urged the federal government to stop resorting to intimidation and threats against individuals who express dissenting opinions, calling such actions a blatant violation of constitutional and international laws.

“The Nigerian authorities must stop responding with violence and threats to individuals and groups who express dissenting opinions—in utter disregard for the Nigerian constitution and international law. Holding and voicing dissenting views is not a crime,” the organization added.

Public reactions and NYSC’s silence

The alleged threats have sparked public outrage, with many Nigerians taking to social media to denounce any attempt to suppress freedom of speech.

However, as of the time of reporting, the NYSC has not issued any official response regarding the accusations.

Mr Macaroni reacts as corps member decries threat for tacking Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been trending on social media for hours after a serving Corp member in Lagos State cried out over a threat she received from the scheme board following her online post about the rising costs of commodities in the country.

Reacting, the skit maker and activist has joined many Nigerians on social media in reacting to the unfolding drama.

Mr Macaroni in a tweet via his official X handle sent a message to the NYSC board, stating that they cannot threaten any Corps member for sharing their opinion about the president's performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng