Presidential aide, Temitope Ajayi, has denied calling for the execution of NYSC member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, for criticizing President Bola Tinubu

The Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity explained what he meant by capital punishment

Ajayi had called on NYSC to exercise capital punishment on Uguamaye for calling Tinubu a terrible president

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said he never called for the execution of NYSC member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, for criticizing the president.

Ajayi had commented in a Facebook post said it is capital punishment under NYSC for a corps member to criticized the President.

Temitope Ajayi says his comment was misrepresented to mean calling for NYSC member executuon. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/@EfioItaNyok

Source: UGC

“If she is not a corner, she can say whatever she fancies like people do per second. Citizens can abuse a living day out of their President or any public official. It is normal.

“But a corper violated her oath and code of conduct here. That is capital punishment under NYSC.”

The presidential aide, however, denied calling for capital punishment for the corps member.

He made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 17, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

The statement partially read:

“It has become imperative to dispel the misrepresentation and patent mischief that has trailed my comment on a Facebook post.

“I suggested that flagrant and open abuse and disregard of NYSC by-laws and established protocol should attract the full NYSC disciplinary measures, particularly regarding a corps member’s recent display of imprudence.

“It is trite to say the maximum punishment under the NYSC protocol is expulsion; nothing beyond the established norms and laws is suggested or remotely implied."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the threat issued to NYSC member, Raye, for calling Tinubu a terrible president.

Atiku said the NYSC member embodies the spirit of a new generation of women.

The former vice president said the corps member's action shows that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future.

Temitope Ajayi explains that maximum capital in NYSC protocol is expulsion. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng also reported that lawyers argue that the Nigerian Constitution protects freedom of expression and warns against NYSC victimising the corps member.

The NYSC member's criticism stemmed from rising costs of living, with lawyers acknowledging the difficulty of surviving on ₦33,000 monthly allowance.

While some lawyers stress that corps members are civilians, others note that NYSC operates with paramilitary rules, which could subject her to sanctions.

“How dad of NYSC lady who criticised Tinubu died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Agba Jalingo detailed how the NYSC member who recently criticised President Tinubu lost her father.

The journalist and human rights activist disclosed that Rita lost her dad at the age of 19, during a protest against land demolition in 2019.

He explained that Rita's father, an immigration officer, collapsed after attempting to stop the destruction of his palm plantation for the Obudu International Airport in Cross River state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng