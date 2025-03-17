Reno Omokri said the people of the Southwest did not accuse the NYSC of tribalism when Davido was sanctioned in 2018

The former presidential aide said the PDP did not accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of witch-hunting opposition politician

While reacting to NYSC member, who called Bola Tinubu a terrible president, Omokri insisted that there must be a rule of law in Nigeria rather than rule by sentiments

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the incident surrounding the allegedly threatened corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, who called President Bola Tinubu terrible.

Omokri said the people of Southwest did not accuse the NYSC of tribalism when music star, Davido, was sanctioned for violating the service rule in 2018.

Reno Omokri says NYSC was not criticised for sanctioning Davido in 2018. Photo credit: Reno Omokri/Davido/@EfioItaNyok

He also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not accuse the then-President Muhammadu Buhari of witch-hunting an opposition politician.

The social critic stated this via his X handle, @renoomokri on Monday, March 17, 2025.

“This is not about politics or ethnicity. Under President Buhari, the NYSC disciplined music star Davido for flouting its rule. The people of the Southwest did not accuse the NYSC of tribalism, and the PDP did not accuse President Buhari of witch-hunting an opposition politician. There must be a rule of law in Nigeria rather than rule by sentiments.”

Nigerians react as Reno comments on NYSC member's criticism

@Palermo_seun

The opposition we have now doesn’t know when to speak and when to stay silent. They keep issuing statements just to manipulate people's emotions and get what they want. They crave power at all costs.

@premiumrico821

When it comes to Politics and Nigeria, I will never agree with you because you have proven to be biased with your opinions. I like your teachings about life, relationships, and investment.

But for Nigeria matter? Me and you no get talk.

@Jumbo03745755

Sir on this you are very right, things has to be in the rightful way, when ones violate the law he/she must face the wrath of the law . Periodttt.

@AlaminSaleh1s

Good Evening. Please hurry up and defend them well for your appointment to come early🙏

@onyekachiEsq

"On this app u celebrated the increment in NYSC monthly allowance on the issue of National Minimum Wage and even argued it as part of the economic achievements of the current Administration. How many months have gone after? What do you make of it implementation?"

@gettingitrightn

"David served with me, the sanctions didn't hold, he passed out like evey other person. Please can you stop this distractions??"

@CleoPrizzy

"Two different situations.... no correlation"

Tinubu's aide denies calling for NYSC member’s execution

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has make clarification about his Facebook post on NYSC member, who called Tinubu a terrible president.

Ajayi said he never called for the execution of Uguamaye, for criticizing President Tinubu over cost of living in Nigeria.

The Presidential aide said what he meant by capital punishment under the NYSC protocol is expulsion.

