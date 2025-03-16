Lawyers argue that the Nigerian Constitution protects freedom of expression and warn against NYSC victimizing the corps member

The corps member's criticism stemmed from rising costs of living, with lawyers acknowledging the difficulty of surviving on ₦33,000 monthly allowance

While some lawyers stress that corps members are civilians, others note that NYSC operates with paramilitary rules, which could subject her to sanctions

A corps member’s claim that officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) threatened her for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration has sparked reactions from legal experts.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Corps member, in tears, expressed how frustrated she was over the high cost of goods in the market, calling President Bola Tinubu’s government a “terrible” one over the hike in commodity prices.

Barely 24 hours after she shared the video, she posted another video in which she was receiving calls from an individual alleged to be an NYSC official, who asked her to bring down the initdial clip she shared online.

The corps member, whose identity remains undisclosed, claimed that officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) threatened her for refusing to take down the viral video.

Amid this development, prominent lawyers have weighed in on the controversy, emphasizing the constitutional right to freedom of expression while acknowledging NYSC's regulations.

Legal Experts Condemn Alleged Threats

Human rights lawyer Festus Ogun via his X handle, condemned any attempt to victimize the corps member, stating that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees free speech.

“The right to freedom of expression under the 1999 Constitution is supreme over any provision of NYSC Bye-Law that limits corps members from addressing ‘the press.’ In any case, expressing frustration on social media is not the same as addressing ‘the press,’” Ogun asserted.

He further stated that criticizing the government is a fundamental right, warning NYSC against punishing the corps member.

“Criticism of a very useless government is a constitutional right. NYSC should resist the temptation of punishing a vocal corps member. Any attempt at victimizing her will be strongly resisted,” he added.

Effiong: Corps members are not military personnel

Another prominent lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, clarified that NYSC members are civilians and not subject to military laws.

“Just to be clear, the NYSC is not a military or a paramilitary organization. Corps members are not subject to Service Law. Corps members are civilians. Corps members are not civil servants,” Effiong stated.

Oke speaks on economic hardship and the Right to speak out

Lawyer Ridwan Oke, via his X handle on Sunday, March 16, highlighted the corps member’s financial struggles, agreeing that her concerns were legitimate.

“The lady who did that video has very legitimate concerns. There’s no way anyone can successfully live on ₦33,000 in an unfamiliar environment in this country,” Oke noted.

He also pointed out that despite promises of an increased minimum wage, NYSC members have yet to see any adjustments in their allowances.

“Minimum wage was said to have been increased almost a year ago, and it still hasn’t been implemented for NYSC,” he added.

However, Oke cautioned that while the corps member has a right to her grievances, NYSC operates as a paramilitary body with its own set of rules.

“My only concern for her is that, while she has legitimate concerns, NYSC is a paramilitary body. It has rules and regulations. It’s like a member of the army or a civil servant coming out to criticize the government of the day—you can be punished, and there’s hardly anything anyone can do about it,” he warned.

He further advised that those supporting the corps member should be mindful of the consequences she might face.

“The funny thing about all of this is that almost everyone egging her on will move on while she continues to dance to the music,” Oke added.

NYSC yet to respond

As of the time of reporting, the NYSC has not issued an official statement regarding the allegations.

However, the case has reignited debates on the balance between institutional discipline and constitutional rights in Nigeria.

Amnesty int'l speaks over threat to corp members to tackling Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Global human rights organization, Amnesty International, has strongly condemned the alleged threats and intimidation against a female corps member who criticized Nigeria’s economic hardship in a TikTok video.

The organisation noted that it is within the fundamental rights of Nigerians to express their views, including criticism of the government.

