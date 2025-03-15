A tragic fire outbreak under Otedola Bridge in Lagos state has reportedly claimed the life of an automobile mechanic, Rotimi Olaleye, who attempted to save customers' vehicles

The fire started after a gas-laden tanker overturned, affecting multiple structures, including a church, residential buildings, and a mechanic yard

Dotun Oladipo, CEO of Premium Eagle Media Limited, who narrowly escaped the disaster with his family, narrated how his mechanic died

Dotun Oladipo, chief executive officer (CEO) of Premium Eagle Media Limited, publishers of Eagle Online, has narrated how his automobile mechanic died while trying to save cars from the recent fire outbreak under the Otedola Bridge in Lagos state.

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, March 11, a tanker laden with inflammable gas keeled over under the bridge.

The explosion affected nearby structures, including a church, a residential house, and a mechanic yard.

At least two people died while another six suffered varying degrees of injuries from the ensuing fire outbreak.

One of the deceased identified as Rotimi Olaleye, was an automobile mechanic at one of the repair shops under the bridge.

Olaleye was Oladipo’s mechanic, and they had planned to meet at the repair shop before the incident occurred.

Journalist recounts narrow escape as mechanic loses life

The publisher of Eagle Online said he, his wife and daughter escaped the explosion by whiskers.

As reported by The Cable, the journalist recounted how he had arranged to pick up his wife’s car, which was in the mechanic’s care, on the night of the incident.

Rotimi Olaleye, the mechanic who died trying to protect his client’s vehicles.

He said that en route to the mechanic village, the family stopped to purchase drinking water from a supermarket and “took about 10 to 15 minutes doing that”.

Oladipo said people would later describe the brief detour “as my good fortune” because it delayed the family’s arrival at the mechanic village to see “a trailer coming from the CMD road that had apparently lost control”.

“I immediately turned another way from the mechanic village,” Oladipo recounted.

Oladipo added that while everyone escaped, the mechanic told his apprentices that he “needed to save his customers’ cars” amid the raging fire.

“I started dialling the number of the mechanic [I was supposed to pick my wife’s car from]to alert him to abandon the vehicle and run. He never picked up. It was about that time that we heard the explosion. Then his phone never rang again.

“What we found out later from his apprentices was that the mechanic told his boys to run for safety, but he informed them that he needed to save his customers’ cars.”

