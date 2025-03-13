A two-year-old girl lost her life in Benin City after a bus crash allegedly caused by revenue enforcers, leading to public outcry

Witnesses say PSR operatives tried to seize a moving bus, causing it to veer off-road and hit a mother and child, killing the toddler

Citizens demand the disbandment of the PSR unit and a return to digital revenue collection to prevent further tragedies

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Benin City yesterday when a two-year-old girl lost her life in a crash allegedly caused by members of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSR).

The tragedy, which took place near Ring Road, has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for immediate action from the state government.

Eyewitnesses describe the chaos

According to eyewitnesses, the accident resulted from a struggle between a commercial bus driver and two members of the PSR, a state-backed unit responsible for revenue enforcement.

Reports indicate that the operatives attempted to seize the steering wheel of the moving vehicle, causing the driver to lose control, Daily Trust reported.

The bus veered off the road and crashed into a roadside POS kiosk where the young girl and her mother were standing.

“She no get chance run,” said an eyewitness, recalling the devastating moment. “The bus throw her and her mama against the concrete slabs, but na only she die. It was terrible.”

The enraged crowd at the scene reportedly attacked the PSR operatives, beating them before dragging them—along with the child’s lifeless body—to a nearby police station, Guardian reported.

Calls for justice and government response

Despite the severity of the incident, neither the Edo State Government nor the police had released an official statement at the time of filing this report.

The silence from authorities has further fueled public anger, with many calling for an end to what they see as reckless revenue enforcement tactics.

Public commentators and activists have demanded that Governor Monday Okpebholo disband the PSR unit, citing its violent methods and lack of proper training.

Many are also pushing for a return to the digital, cashless revenue collection system used by the previous administration, which eliminated the need for physical confrontations.

