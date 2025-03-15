A police officer in Edo state has allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Chinedu Abimbor for refusing to stop at a checkpoint in Ekpoma, Esan West LGA

The development has sparked fresh protest among youths in the community, who demanded justice and the release of Abimbor’s brother, who was arrested at the scene of the incident

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, has ordered a full investigation and the immediate withdrawal of the patrol teams linked to the incident

Benin City, Edo state - A police officer attached to the Edo State Police command has reportedly killed an 18-year-old youth identified as Chinedu Abimbor, for refusing to stop at a checkpoint.

Teenage driver shot dead in Edo

Reports making the rounds on Saturday, March 15, disclosed that the incident happened at Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo state.

As reported by Daily Trust, sources revealed that the incident happened on Wednesday, March 12, when the victim, who was driving in a Mercedes Benz, refused to stop at the police checkpoint in the town after his vehicle was flagged down.

Angered by Abimbor’s action, one of the operatives reportedly fired shots at the vehicle, killing the driver in the process.

“His brother who was in the vehicle with him was arrested by the police and taken into custody,” a source said.

Edo youths protest death of teenage driver

Angered by the development, angry youths took to the streets of Ekpoma, demanding justice for the deceased and the immediate release of his brother from custody.

Reacting, a youth identified as Lucky Adaba, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, noted that police in the area had a habit of harassing young men driving cars.

Adaba noted that they protested to the police to investigate what could have led to the killing, but they were tear gassed.

Commissioner of police orders full investigation

Also reacting, the state police command’s spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, said the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, had ordered a full-scale investigation with a view to ascertaining what actually happened.

In a statement, Moses said the CP had directed the immediate withdrawal of the three patrol teams fingered in the incident from operations.

“The Commissioner of Police has commiserated with family, friends of the deceased, and sued for calm with assurance that justice will prevailed at the end,” he said.

