Seven workers of Quantum Steels Nigeria Limited, located in Ogijo, have sustained varying degrees of injuries following an explosion of one of the factory’s machines

The victims, all male, including three expatriates, are Daniel Bala, 28, Mutiu Olajide, 39, Godwin Solomon, 27, Maduabuchi Onwe, 27, Ajun Kumar, 37, Chandan Kumar, 50 and 30-year-old Rakash Kumar

Following the incident, the Dapo Abiodun-led administration decided to shut down the company

Ogijo, Ogun state - The Ogun state police command has launched an investigation into an explosion at Quantum Steel, located along the Sagamu-Ikorodu Road in Ogijo.

As reported by The Punch, the incident left seven workers—including three expatriates—injured.

Seven people have been injured following an explosion at a company in Ogijo, Sagamu local government area of Ogun state.

The blast, which occurred on Sunday, March 2, was reported at the Ogijo police division by a staff member of the company, Joseph Adewale.

Those injured include four Nigerians—Mutiu Olajide, 39; Godwin Solomon, 27; Daniel Bala, 28; and Maduabuchi Onwe, 27—as well as three expatriates, Ajun Kumar, 37; Chandan Kumar, 50; and Rakash Kumar, 30.

Police 'thoroughly investigating' Ogun factory explosion

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson of the police in Ogun state, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, March 6, saying the explosion was caused by machinery failure.

The statement read:

“According to the report, on March 2, 2025, at about 6:30 pm, a blast from one of the factory’s machines resulted in severe injuries to seven individuals, including both Nigerian and expatriate workers.

“All the injured victims were rushed to Rolayo Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos, where they are currently receiving treatment and responding well.”

Furthermore, Odutola noted that detectives visited the scene, conducted an initial assessment, and documented evidence, including photographs, adding that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure compliance with industrial safety regulations.

The police command also urged companies and industries to prioritise workplace safety to prevent similar incidents.

Factory explosion: Ogun govt takes action

Meanwhile, the Ogun state government has shut down the industry as a result of the industrial accident that resulted in fatalities.

A statement by the Ogun state ministry of environment said Quantum Steels was shut down because of the dangerous industrial explosion, Channels Television reported on Monday morning, March 6.

The Ogun state government under Dapo Abiodun does not condone environmental offences.

In closing down the the company, the special adviser to Governor Abiodun on Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA) who doubles as the chairman of the state taskforce on environmental compliance and enforcement, Farook Akintunde, disclosed that the government decided to shut down the company to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the unfortunate incident and proffer solutions to avert future occurrence.

