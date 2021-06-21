The police in Enugu have arrested one of its officers after he killed innocent persons on Sunday, June 20

The policeman was said to have shot dead five persons and ended up injuring not less than four persons in an attack

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has expressed pain and sorrow over the tragedy that has left some families in mourning

Enugu - For reasons yet unknown, a police officer attached to a lottery firm in Enugu, on Sunday, June 20, killed at least five persons and injured four others after shooting aimlessly.

The mysterious development was confirmed in a statement by the commissioner of the police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, through the command's spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, The Cable reports.

So far, the incident is still a mystery to the police command in the state (Photo: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi)

Aliyu stated that while the officer (of the Special Protection Unit) whose name was withheld from journalists has been arrested, the injured persons who were victims of what seemed like an unprovoked attack have been taken to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital.

Investigation commences

Moreover, the commissioner has directed his deputy to investigate the circumstances that led to the officer's unruly and dangerous behaviour, Premium Times also reported.

Part of the statement read:

“The commissioner made the order after visiting the hospital where four of the persons said to have sustained gunshot injuries are receiving treatment.

“Five others, whose injuries were critical, have been confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”

Enugu governor reacts

Reacting to the tragedy, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi condoled with the victims of the shooting during his visit to the hospital.

Apart from promising the injured persons that he will pay their medical bills, Governor Ugwuanyi also mourned with the families of the deceased.

