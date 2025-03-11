Tragedy struck in Niger state on Monday as a police officer, under the influence of alcohol, reportedly shot and killed a resident in the state

The suspect, attached to the Maitumbi Police Station, embarked on a shooting spree, killing the man identified as Sani and attempted to shoot another resident, who managed to escape

The Niger state commissioner of police, Shuwala Danmamman, has ordered the immediate arrest of the officer

Tragedy struck in Niger state as a police officer, allegedly embarked on a shooting spree while drunk, and killed a resident.

The Niger state police command has launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the officer.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, March 11, commissioner of police, Shuwala Danmamman, ordered the Divisional Police Officer of Maitumbi, to identify and arrest the officer responsible for the tragic incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 10, 2025.

How the drunken officer killed the resident

Meanwhile, the officer, attached to the Maitumbi Police station, was said to have consumed excessive alcohol before picking up his rifle and firing indiscriminately.

In the process, he shot and killed a resident identified as Sani in the Angwan-Kaje area of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger state.

According to eyewitnesses, the officer also attempted to shoot another resident, a tea seller identified as Mai Shayi, who managed to escape.

“The officer shot Sani while he was sleeping. He also attempted to shoot *Mai Shayi*, but he ran away. Bullet shells were found at the scene,” an eyewitness recounted.

Investigation commences

Reacting, the spokesman for the Niger state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

He disclosed to the press that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation and assured that the officer involved would be brought to justice.

“The command received the complaint of the alleged shooting, which occurred around 3:am on March 10, 2025, at Angwan-Kaje, Maitumbi, Minna.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the DPO Maitumbi to investigate and identify the officer responsible for the act for further necessary action.

“Further developments and actions taken will be communicated to the public in due course,” Abiodun stated.

