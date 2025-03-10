Lagos State Police Command has taken action against a church over the alleged killing of 28-year-old LASU graduate, Adedamola Ogunbode

The state police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the church has been sealed following the tragic incident

The missing Lagos State University (LASU) graduate was allegedly killed, buried, and found near the church premises

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have sealed a church over the alleged killing of a 28-year-old graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), Adedamola Ogunbode.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogunbode was killed weeks before the 28th Convocation Ceremony of the institution set for April 3–10, 2025.

Police say the church had been sealed to prevent it from being burned over killing of LASU graduate. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/24hrs CCC & C&S

Source: Facebook

The deceased was declared missing on January 16, 2025, and his decomposed body was a found near church in the Ojo area of Lagos state with a gun and axe were reportedly recovered from the suspect.

Investigations revealed that N1.5 million was transferred from Adedamola’s account on the day he went missing, with portions traced to the pastor and his daughter.

The state police public relations officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the church had been sealed to prevent it from being burned.

The missing LASU graduate was allegedly killed and buried in the church.

As reported by Vanguard, Hundeyin, made this known while briefing newsmen at the Lagos Police command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday, March 10, 2025.

“The church was sealed following intelligence reports that some people planned to burn it down out of vengeance and we do not want that to happen.

“It is still a suspected crime scene, we still need to go over it, we may need to revisit that scene multiple times for us to gather evidential value.

“The church has been sealed for now to prevent it from being burned. And we assure the public that updates will be given about the investigation and the progress we have made as soon as we get new updates,”

The police spokesperson said the pastor and two others have been detained.

He added that the case is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Hundeyin disclosed that Police are making efforts to arrest five other suspects, two of the five suspects are outside the country in Benin Republic.

Legit.ng earlier reported that LASU issued an official statement following the killing of one of its fresh graduates.

28-year-old Adedamola Ogunbode, popularly known as Horlar was allegedly killed by a prophet for ritual purposes.

LASU management has called on security operatives to ensure justice and bring the perpetrators of this horrific crime to book.

LASU student seeks justice over alleged attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a final-year LASU student is seeking justice after an alleged attack by her landlord and his mother.

The student, Udouko Ememabasi, recounted a harrowing night when she and her friend were threatened and locked inside their apartment.

Despite reaching out to the police, the students received no immediate help, leaving them in fear for their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng