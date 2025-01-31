Four soldiers died and several others were reportedly injured on Friday morning, January 31, after a drunk driver rammed into them while they were hugging

The affected military personnel were said to have been attached to the Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu in Lagos

An eyewitness said the incident has caused panic in the area even though the driver was not allowed to escape and was beaten

No less than four soldiers reported died and several others sustained injuries after a suspected drunk driver rammed into them on Friday morning, January 31. The military officers were attached to the Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu in Lagos.

It was learnt that the drunk driver rammed into the military personnel during their monthly road jogging outside the barrack in the early hour of the day.

A drunk driver has rammed into soldiers having road jogs in the morning Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

How four soldiers were killed in Lagos

According to The Punch, an eyewitness identified as Priscilla, who is a resident of the area, said that the vehicle had three young men in it. She said that they were running at full speed before they rammed into the soldiers.

She stated that after the accident happened. The occupants in the vehicle attempted to run away but were apprehended and beaten. Their vehicle was then vandalised.

The witness further revealed that one of the young men was stabbed and that the incident caused panic among the residents in the area.

Official yet to speak on accident killing soldiers

As of the time of writing this report the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin and the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Olabisi Ayeni, have yet to respond to an enquiry about the accident.

The government at all levels in Nigeria have always warned against drinking and driving. The accident is a testament to several government warnings to drivers to exercise caution and patience when on the road.

Drunk driver died in road accident

The accident happened days after a similar incident occurred when a lone accident involving a Toyota car at Conoil inward secretariat along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway. A driver died and three others sustained injuries.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the deceased driver was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost the vehicle's control when he was at high speed.

The LASTMA official noted that fifteen sachets of alcoholic drinks were found in the car during the rescue operation.

Source: Legit.ng