Aisha Achimugu, a Nigerian businesswoman and founder of the Aisha Achimugu Foundation has unveiled a 30-day Ramadan feeding initiative as part of efforts to extend a helping hand to the needy during the fasting period.

A statement by the Programme Director, Kiema Ogunlana, on Wednesday, noted that through the feeding initiative, the foundation is committed to nourishing over 450 vulnerable individuals daily across Chika, Galadinmawa, and Durumi 2 communities in Abuja.

Orphans and homeless people benefit

The statement read, "From orphans and vulnerable children to almajiri and persons with disabilities, this initiative is a testament to the Foundation’s unwavering dedication to uplifting lives and fostering communal harmony.

Aisha Achimugu unveils a 30-day feeding programme during Ramadan Credit: Felak Group.

Source: Facebook

"The programme, which involves the careful sourcing of food items and meal distribution throughout the month, is a heartfelt response to the needs of those who may otherwise struggle to find sustenance.

"At the heart of this mission is Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Achimugu (OFR) Founder/President, Aisha Achimugu Foundation, whose unparalleled generosity and compassion continue to make a tangible difference in the lives of many. Her vision of eradicating hunger and restoring dignity has transformed this initiative into more than just a feeding program—it is a movement of kindness and hope.

"As the community comes together in gratitude, this act of service reminds us all of the true essence of Ramadan—sharing, caring, and lifting one another up. May this noble effort bring abundant blessings to all who give and receive."

Achimugu bags award

This comes after Achimugu emerged as the winner of the 2024 African Female Business Leader of the Year.

She received the award on Saturday, 13 July 2024, at the African Achievers Awards in the House of Parliament, UK. She was honoured with the laurel for her contributions to the business sector in Nigeria and Africa.

During her brief speech, the serial entrepreneur urged Africans to be proud of their continent.

Children taking home food packages donated by Achimugu Credit: Felak Group.

Source: Original

In her remark, she stated that Africans are great people created by God, affirming that the continent has produced great people who are doing great all over the world and who are also proud of where they come from.

Achimugu hails Africans

She said:

“I feel very proud to be an African. Not just being an African, being black African. Africa is a great continent with great people created by God and we are proud of it.”

Achimugu shows the way

She, however, urged the people of Africa to make the continent great by moving away from making only speeches but to taking action and bringing progress, not just to Africa, but to the nation and the most collaboration and setting rules.

Aisha Achimugu wins African Achievers Awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Business magnate and Felak Concept Group CEO Dr. Aisha Achimugu, OFR, has won 2024 African Female Business Leader of the Year. She received the award on Saturday, 13 July 2024, at the African Achievers Awards in the House of Parliament, UK.

She was honoured with the laurel for her contributions to the business sector in Nigeria and Africa.

During her brief speech, the serial entrepreneur urged Africans to be proud of their continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng