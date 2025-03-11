An 84-year-old community leader, Ichie Michael Nwobu, has been reportedly murdered in Umudioka village, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State

Aggrieved youths swung into action after his family discovered his lifeless body on Sunday, March 10, 2025

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochuckwu Ikenga, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident

Awka, Anambra state - Unknown gunmen have reportedly murdered an 84-year-old community leader in Umudioka village, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state, identified as Ichie Michael Nwobu.

How Anambra elder was killed

As reported by The Punch, Nwobu was murdered in his bedroom in the early hours of Sunday, March 9.

While his family members, who had left for church when the incident happened, found his lifeless body lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Reports disclosed that the development almost resulted in a breakdown of law and order by the aggrieved youths of Umudioka when they found the lifeless body but for the timely intervention of the elders of the community who managed to calm the frayed nerves.

No reason has yet to be obtained as to why the community leader was murdered, but his family members and relatives said it was the first time such a dastardly act would be recorded in the area.

Reacting, the Secretary of Ndichie Umudioka Obunese, Chief Joseph Nweke, confirmed to journalists that cross-examination of the deceased’s lifeless body showed that he was stabbed in his neck and chest.

Nweke also expressed disgust that such a dastardly act had taken place in the community for the first time in the history of the existence of the area.

He said:

“The assailants had just committed an abomination of the highest order, considering the age of the victim and the brutal manner with which they slashed his throat with either knives or machetes.”

Also, the chairman, Administrative Organ of the village, Chief Fidelis Nwokike, confirmed the incident and urged the security agencies to do a thorough job to unravel the circumstances surrounding the dastardly act.

Also reacting, Chairman, Okolobia (youths), Christopher Uzoh; a nephew to the deceased, Nnaemeka Emeka; and Anayo Obiakor, a stakeholder and former Chairman of Okolobia Umudioka, condemned the act and vowed that the evildoers must never go unpunished, adding that the matter had been reported at the police station.

Anambra police react

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochuckwu Ikenga, is yet to issue an official statement regarding the attack as he claimed the incident had not yet been brought to his knowledge.

He assured that he would inquire from the State Criminal Investigations Department to find out if the case had actually been reported to them.

