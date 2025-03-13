Governor Chukwuma Soludo has commended Pastor Paul Enenche for conducting a crusade in Awka, Anambra state

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has refunded the fee paid by Dunamis International Gospel Centre for conducting a crusade at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

Soludo commended the church led by Pastor Paul Enenche for conducting a “quintessential evangelism” without obstructing public movement or causing inconvenience to road users.

The governor invited the church and Pastor Enenche, to hold future programmes at the location.

As reported by The Punch, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The governor said that Ekwueme Square and its environs would undergo a major facelift in the coming months.

He said this would improve the lighting and beautification of the area in line with Anambra’s identity as “The Light of the Nation.”

Soludo called on the church to intensify prayers for the spiritual renewal of Anambra state and support the government’s efforts in rebuilding moral values among the youths.

“Our people are known for hard work and innovation, not for kidnapping, internet fraud, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities. We must collectively redirect the minds of our youths towards productivity and positive impact.

“We commend Pastor Enenche for preaching messages that promote righteousness and godly living. This will help reshape the minds of young people and contribute to building a safer and more prosperous Anambra State.”

Religious leaders and the Christian community said the gesture would strengthen the relationship between the government and the church in promoting societal transformation.

Soludo goes after Herbalists, seals Okija shrine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Anambra state government sealed a controversial shrine in Okija, citing illegal activities and public complaints.

Officials urged youths to avoid deceptive native doctors and pastors who exploit people's desperation for wealth.

While some Nigerians applauded the move, others questioned why similar scrutiny wasn't applied to churches promising miraculous wealth.

