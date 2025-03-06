Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State condemned native doctors for misleading youths with promises of supernatural protection for illegal activities like drug trafficking, cyber fraud, and kidnapping

Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria – Governor Charles Soludo has condemned native doctors for misleading young people with promises of supernatural protection for illegal activities such as drug trafficking, cyber fraud, and kidnapping.

Speaking in Awka, the governor stated that native doctors have caused significant harm by convincing the youth that local charms can enable them to engage in these activities without consequence.

According to Soludo, thousands of Nigerian youths are languishing in foreign prisons due to the lies and influence of native doctors.

Ongoing investigations and measures

Soludo revealed that currently, over 30 suspected native doctors and pastors are under investigation as part of the state government’s efforts to restore law and order.

He added that since the crackdown, many native doctors have fled the state, and those who relied on their concoctions fear their charms might become ineffective due to the detention of their makers.

The administration has confiscated many ‘Oke-Ite’ pots, which will be subjected to forensic analysis.

“Many Oke-Ite are now in our custody, and the only thing that can save their owners is if forensic tests show no traces of human blood. If traces of human blood are found, the owners will face severe consequences,” Soludo stated.

Vision for legal business and development

The governor emphasised his vision to make Anambra a destination where people will love to live and do legal business. He urged all residents, regardless of tribe, ethnicity, and religious background, to work together to make the state a hub for commercial and industrial development.

“This cannot continue to happen in Anambra State,” he said, referring to the influence of native doctors misleading the youth.

About Anambra State

Anambra State is located in the southeastern region of Nigeria. It is known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and significant contributions to the country's economy.

The state capital is Awka, and other major cities include Onitsha, a prominent commercial hub, and Nnewi, known for its industrial activities.

Anambra is also renowned for its educational institutions and bustling markets, making it an essential part of Nigeria's socio-economic landscape.

Soludo-led Anambra govt seals Okija shrine

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Anambra state government has sealed a shrine in Umuofor village, Okija. As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday evening, February 12, the action came about as the government intensified its crackdown on fake native doctors and criminal activities.

Okija shrine, located in Ihiala local government area, is allegedly operated by Ekene Igboegbueze, a self-proclaimed native doctor.

The embattled native doctor allegedly promises unsuspecting individuals super wealth.

