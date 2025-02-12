The state government sealed a controversial shrine in Okija, citing illegal activities and public complaints

Officials urged youths to avoid deceptive native doctors and pastors who exploit people's desperation for wealth

While some Nigerians applauded the move, others questioned why similar scrutiny wasn't applied to churches promising miraculous wealth

The Anambra State government has intensified efforts to curb fraudulent spiritual practices and criminal activities by sealing a controversial shrine in Umuofor village, Okija, located in Ihiala Local Government Area.

The shrine, allegedly operated by self-proclaimed native doctor Ekene Igboegbueze, was shut down following multiple complaints from local residents.

According to reports, Igboegbueze lured unsuspecting individuals with promises of supernatural wealth, a practice the state government has classified as illegal.

Prince Ken Emeakai, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, confirmed the action, stating that it aligns with the Anambra State Homeland Security Laws.

“Igboegbueze’s business is illegal under state laws, and the government is determined to rid Anambra of such fraudulent activities,” Emeakai said.

He further revealed that properties linked to the shrine have also been sealed, adding that:

“all items found in the shrine will undergo forensic examination, and the results will determine further government action.”

Security agencies warn against fake spiritual practices

Chinenye Ihenko, the Director of Operations for Agunechemba Security Outfit, called on the youth to stay away from deceptive spiritual figures, both native doctors and pastors, who exploit people’s desperation for wealth and miracles.

“The activities of fake spiritual leaders are fueling a dangerous get-rich-quick mentality in the state.

“Our mandate is to sanitize Anambra, and we will not allow anything that encourages crime or the desecration of our communities," Ihenko said.

He further advised young people to focus on legitimate means of livelihood rather than seeking supernatural shortcuts to success.

Mixed reactions trail shrine closure

The government's action has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with some Nigerians supporting the move while others questioned the focus on traditional religious sites without addressing similar concerns in churches.

A user, @MezieAbia, criticized Governor Charles Soludo for what he described as a selective approach to tackling fraudulent religious practices.

“I know that the Catholic Church also has what it calls a shrine with graven statues and images. When is Soludo sealing Catholic shrines in Anambra? When will he investigate priests and reverends for the miracles they promise people?” he said.

Another user, @OGNAZti, echoed similar concerns, stating:

“When will Soludo shut down fake churches too? Many of them promise unspeakable wealth if you sow a seed.”

On the other hand, some social media users applauded the move, calling for a broader crackdown on ritualistic practices in the state.

@monsieurshyne1 suggested a complete shutdown of all shrines in Anambra, saying,

“The government should seal all shrines in the state and arrest any native doctor involved in these practices.”

Others made light of the situation, with @lifeinsolace joking,

“Let the spirits or gods fight for themselves 😩😩🤣.”

Meanwhile, @peteregwuatu backed the government’s action, emphasizing the alleged dark history of the shrine.

“Good! That place has shed too much blood. Everything about these traditional shrines revolves around bloodshed,” he commented.

Despite the varying opinions, the Anambra State government has maintained that its primary goal is to ensure public safety and eliminate criminal elements hiding under the guise of spiritual practices.

Whether this crackdown will extend to churches and other religious institutions remains a subject of public debate.

