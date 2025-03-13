Former President Olusegun Obasanjo criticized the N15.6 trillion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the N21 billion vice-presidential residence, calling them wasteful and corrupt

The Lagos-Calabar Highway contract, awarded without competitive bidding to Hitech Construction Company, has raised concerns

Obasanjo accused the Tinubu administration of self-serving leadership, arguing that many Nigerian politicians misuse public office for personal gain rather than national development

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has strongly criticized the N15.6 trillion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, describing it as an avenue for corruption and a misallocation of national resources.

Obasanjo also took aim at the Bola Tinubu administration for approving N21 billion for a new official residence for Vice President Kashim Shettima, calling it an unnecessary expense during a period of economic hardship.

His remarks were documented in Chapter Six of his latest book, Nigeria: Past and Future, where he assessed the leadership styles and governance approaches of past and present Nigerian leaders.

The book was among two new publications launched to mark his 88th birthday celebration last week.

Lagos-Calabar highway: Obasanjo questions project’s transparency

The 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, championed by Minister of Works David Umahi, is estimated to cost N4.93 billion per kilometer.

Umahi explained that the contract was not awarded through a Public-Private Partnership but rather on a counterpart-funding basis.

So far, the government has allocated N1.06 trillion for the pilot phase, which accounts for only six percent of the project, starting at Eko Atlantic and expected to extend to the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

However, concerns have been raised about the contract's award to Hitech Construction Company, owned by Gilbert Chagoury, a known associate of President Tinubu.

Critics, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have condemned the lack of competitive bidding in the selection process.

Obasanjo speaks on Tinubu’s leadership

Assessing Tinubu’s presidency, Obasanjo accused the government of prioritizing personal gains over national interest, Punch reported.

“The system remains transactional, and the slogan now is, ‘It’s my turn to chop,’” he remarked.

When contacted for a response, Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga declined to comment on Obasanjo’s criticisms.

The former president also expressed dismay over what he described as the selfish and corrupt tendencies of many Nigerian leaders.

He alleged that most individuals who seek political office do so for personal enrichment rather than public service.

Obasanjo accuses governors of misusing public funds

Obasanjo highlighted a troubling pattern among Nigerian politicians, accusing them of leveraging public office for financial gain.

“How do you explain a situation where a governor, who was drowning in debt before assuming office, suddenly clears all his obligations within two years—without any visible business operations?” he questioned.

Obasanjo slams coastal highway and VP residence project

Condemning recent government expenditures, Obasanjo cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the new vice-presidential residence as prime examples of reckless spending, Vanguard reported.

“These projects are unnecessary and insensitive to the economic struggles of ordinary Nigerians. Building a N21 billion residence for the Vice President at a time like this is not just extravagant—it’s an insult to struggling citizens," he said.

