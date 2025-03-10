Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu strongly condemned the viral video showing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan kissing her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan

FCT, Abuja - Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu has expressed strong disapproval after a viral video showed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan sharing a kiss with her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, before entering the National Assembly chambers on March 5.

The footage, which was captured by cameras and reporters, has sparked significant backlash, with many questioning the appropriateness of such a gesture in the legislative environment.

Moment of affection before plenary

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, was accompanied to the National Assembly Complex by her husband, Leadership reported.

In a public display of affection, the couple shared a brief kiss before she proceeded to the chambers to submit a petition regarding sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senate condemns move by Natasha, husband

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Adaramodu condemned the couple’s actions as "unthinkable and unspeakable."

He expressed shock and disappointment at the moment, describing it as deeply troubling for the institution of the Senate, Vanguard reportd.

"This is bewildering… like, I was watching all the clips. It’s quite very sickening and it’s omnipotently pathetic… that this is where we are and then the leadership, especially the first arm of government, which is the legislature," Adaramodu said.

He also compared the incident to a performance in a school play, further questioning its place in the serious work of the Senate.

"When I saw my colleague and sister Natasha Akpoti entering with a kiss, it made me look back at when we were acting during stage theatres or entertainment in primary school. Is this where we are still? So, don’t let me go there. Very unthinkable and unspeakable," he added.

Senate: Solidarity or Misguided Behavior?

Adaramodu also addressed the idea of Emmanuel accompanying his wife to the National Assembly in a show of support.

While acknowledging that it was legal, he argued that it was inappropriate on social, moral, and political grounds.

"Solidarity over what? Over internal matters in the Senate? It is legal but it’s socially, morally, and politically wrong. It doesn’t mean that all legal things are very good for adults to act," he explained.

He further emphasized that the moment appeared to be more about "content creation" than a serious political or personal statement.

"I said initially that this is an episode of content creation and the content has been created. That is part of the skits of the contents being created by our colleague and then the whole thing is trending," he remarked.

Natasha vs Akpabio: Remi Tinubu speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, said that the Senate is a "matured" institution and should therefore be respected.

The president's wife was commenting on the sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Akpabio. Tinubu, a three-time member of the Senate, spoke on the need for women to assert themselves in leadership positions.

She encouraged women to "raise themselves" and not allow men to speak to them disrespectfully.

