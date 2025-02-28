Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been confronted with another sexual harassment allegation, four years after he was first accused of a similar offence

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, who has been at loggerheads with the Senate president for some weeks, has accused Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her

Natasha's allegation was coming four years after the NDDC MD Joy Nunieh made a similar allegation against the Akpabio, when he served as the minister of Niger Delta Affairs

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has been faced with another allegation of sexual harassment, the second of its kind within the space of four years.

Senator Akpabio and Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been at loggerheads for some weeks.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan and Joy Nuniehare are the two powerful Nigerian women who have accused Akpabio of sexual harassment. Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @SPNigeria, @Akinya_OD

Source: Twitter

Akpabio and Natasha's rift

The rift between the two senators reached its height when the Kogi lawmaker granted an interview on a live TV programme and alleged that the Senate president has been making sexual advances toward her, giving it as a condition before she could be recognised to speak on the floor of the Senate.

However, Kenny Okulogbo, a media consultant to the Senate president, dismissed the allegation and described it as "tissues of lies", alleging that the Kogi Senator was angry against Akpabio because she was removed as the chairman of the Senate committee on local content.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduagha and Godswill Akpabio are at loggerheads Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Sexual harassment: Times Akpabio has been accused

But the allegation was coming nearly five years that a similar allegation was made against Akpabio, when he served as the minister of the Niger Delta Affairs. Joy Nunieh, the former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), alleged that Akpabio harassed her.

Legit.ng recalled that Nunieh made the allegation on an AriseTV programme, where Senator Natasha also made the claim.

Nunieh said:

“Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only Ogoni woman, the only Nigerian woman that has slapped him. I slapped him because of his plan B. Since he couldn’t get me to take that money, he thought that he could come up on me."

Ex-NDDC MD speak on confrontation with Akpabio

According to Daily Trust, the former NDDC boss bragged that she was a Port Harcourt girl and Port Harcourt girls are not moved by money or anyone telling her that she would be made the substantive MD. She said they always meet at Apo or Meridien and concluded by saying, "Yes, I am accusing him (Akpabio) of sexual harassment.”

Reacting to the former MD's allegation, the then minister stated that Nunieh had temperament issues and suggested that she meets with a doctor. Akpabio then stated that Nunieh's appointment was terminated not because of corruption but because of insubordination. He denied the allegation.

Natasha vowed to expose Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has said he is ready to speak up on corruption and other allegations against her.

The senator commented while responding to a petition against her, which was forwarded to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Senator Natasha also insisted that the probe must be broadcasted live and urged Nigerians to follow it closely, promising that interesting days and weeks are ahead of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng