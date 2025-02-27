Native doctors in Anambra have alleged that the use of Agunaechemba security operatives is a witch-hunt by the Charles Soludo administration

The native doctors complained that Agunaechemba security operatives' activities violate their constitutionally-backed fundamental rights to practise the religion of their choice

However, the Anambra state commissioner for information, Law Mefor, denied the anti-traditional faith stance

Awka, Anambra state - Some top traditional medicine practitioners and native doctors in Anambra have protested against alleged selective justice by the state government.

Legit.ng had reported how the Anambra government declared war on fake native doctors.

Native doctors in Anambra state staged a protest to register their grievances over what they described as witch-hunting by the Governor Soludo-led administration. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday, February 27, the native doctors claimed that the use of Agunaechemba security operatives was anti-traditional faith, a witch-hunt, and a violation of their constitutionally-backed fundamental rights to practise the religion of their choice.

The native doctors, who recently gathered from various parts of the state, decried the state government’s alleged stigmatisation of their profession.

During the protest, they offered prayers and performed rituals to resist what they described as Governor Charles Soludo’s interference.

The group’s leader, High Priest Ikele, said:

“We are not cultists nor criminals. We are traditional healers serving our communities for generations. Soludo’s attempts to stigmatise and suppress our activities won’t succeed.”

Anambra native doctors vow to stop Soludo’s reelection

In the same vein, the native doctors threatened that Soludo would not be reelected in the November 8, 2025 election.

The political atmosphere in Anambra is heating up as the people of the state prepare to go to polls on November 8, 2025, to elect a governor.

Anambra native doctors stage protest over alleged witch-hunt by Soludo. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Anambra govt reacts to native doctors' accusation

Meanwhile, per Guardian, the state’s commissioner for information, Law Mefor, confirmed plans to charge some arrested native doctors to court for alleged illegal acts.

Speaking on Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Mefor dismissed claims that Governor Soludo’s administration is opposed to traditional worship.

According to the government's representative, his principal is focused on combating crime and addressing those who enable it, including native doctors who prepare charms for criminals.

