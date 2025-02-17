The Anambra State Government shut down Onitsha’s Head Bridge Market over alleged illicit drug trade at Ogbo Ogwu, sparking concerns about its wider economic impact

Peter Obi condemned illicit drug sales but criticized the closure of unaffected markets, calling it excessive and unfair to traders uninvolved in the alleged crime

Obi urged the government to ensure transparency in investigations, allow shop owners to be present during searches, and adopt a balanced approach to prevent economic hardship

The Anambra state Government has shut down the entire Head Bridge Market in Onitsha due to allegations of illegal drug trading within a section of the market known as Ogbo Ogwu.

The move, aimed at curbing the sale of counterfeit and illicit drugs, has drawn mixed reactions, with many traders and stakeholders raising concerns over its broader impact on businesses.

Reacting to the development, former Anambra state Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, via X, condemned the sale of illicit drugs but questioned the blanket closure of the entire market.

Obi condemns Illicit Trade but Calls for fairness

In a statement, Obi expressed his strong opposition to illegal drug activities, emphasizing the need for strict action against those involved.

However, he criticized the government’s decision to shut down neighboring markets not linked to the alleged crime.

“While one unequivocally condemns such illicit drug trading activities and urges the government to take all necessary measures to eradicate the sale of fake items—especially drugs—and legally prosecute the perpetrators for the health and safety of society, my concern and appeal are for the immediate reopening of neighboring markets that were also collaterally affected by the closure,” he said.

He pointed out that markets dealing in other goods, such as Rod, Allied and Tools, Plumbing Materials, Timber, Surgical, and Provisions Markets, should not have been forced to close alongside Ogbo Ogwu, Vanguard reported.

“Shutting down other neighboring markets not involved in addition to the Ogbo Ogwu Market seems excessive and unjustified,” Obi argued.

Call for Transparent Investigation

Obi further urged the government to adopt a more transparent approach in investigating the matter, ensuring that shop owners are present during searches and that due process is followed.

“If the goal is to conduct a legitimate search, why extend the closure to other markets? What are their offenses?” he questioned.

Drawing from his experience as governor, Obi explained that similar challenges had been addressed during his tenure in collaboration with regulatory and security agencies without causing unnecessary hardship.

Obi warned that the prolonged closure of unaffected markets would have severe economic consequences for traders, their families, and the state’s economy.

“The current strategy should be reconsidered to prevent undue hardship on traders, their families, and the state’s economy. A more balanced and transparent approach will enhance both security and economic stability,” he stated.

He urged the government to carefully weigh the economic implications of such drastic actions while maintaining its commitment to public health and safety.

