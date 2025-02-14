Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has expelled a female student, Chimamaka Precious Goddy-Mbakwe, for physically assaulting a lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.

The expulsion was approved by the Acting Vice-Chancellor following the recommendations of the Student Disciplinary Committee.

The expulsion letter, dated February 13, 2025, and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr. Victor I. Modebelu, described the act as "gross misconduct and a violation of the Students’ Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4 (SDR)."

Immediate Eviction and Property Return

The university’s decision takes immediate effect, with Goddy-Mbakwe instructed to vacate the school premises without delay.

The letter also directed her to return any university property in her possession.

"The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee's recommendation that you be expelled, and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka," the expulsion notice stated.

University Emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Indiscipline

The university authorities reiterated their commitment to upholding discipline and maintaining a safe academic environment for both staff and students.

A senior official in the university administration, who preferred anonymity, emphasized that UNIZIK has zero tolerance for any form of violence against staff members.

"This decision serves as a strong warning to other students. No form of indiscipline or assault on lecturers will be tolerated within our institution," the official said.

Reactions from University Community

The expulsion has sparked mixed reactions from students and faculty members.

While some students expressed sympathy for the expelled student, others supported the decision, stating that such disciplinary measures are necessary to maintain order on campus.

A student from the Faculty of Arts, who identified himself as Emmanuel, said:

"While we condemn any act of violence, I hope the university will also look into cases where students face harassment from lecturers. Fairness should be applied on both sides."

Meanwhile, Dr. Okoye, the assaulted lecturer, has yet to publicly comment on the expulsion.

However, sources close to him noted that he was satisfied with the university’s decision, describing it as "a step in the right direction."

### Calls for More Student Awareness on Conduct

As the news of the expulsion spreads, some lecturers and students have called for increased awareness of the Students’ Disciplinary Regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

A lecturer in the Department of History and International Studies remarked: *"It is important for students to be well informed about disciplinary regulations to avoid situations that could jeopardize their academic future."*

With the expulsion now finalized, Goddy-Mbakwe’s fate is sealed unless she seeks redress through legal or administrative means.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng